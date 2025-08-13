Adam Treloar is being considered for VFL minutes as Jordan Croft prepares for an AFL debut

Adam Treloar during the round 14 match between St Kilda and the Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium, June 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

INJURY-plagued Western Bulldogs star Adam Treloar is pressing to return via the VFL this week following his latest calf setback.

Treloar won't play in the AFL against West Coast on Sunday, but father-son recruit Jordan Croft will.

The 20-year-old was told he will make his debut on Wednesday at training, after being drafted with pick 15 in 2023.

Croft, who is 201cm tall, has kicked six goals in the VFL during the last two weeks and can play at either end of the ground.

The son of Matthew continues a long line of father-sons at the Bulldogs, with Sam Darcy, Tom Liberatore and Rhylee West already established in the senior team.

Coming off a career-best season in 2024 when he was named All-Australian for the first time, Treloar has been restricted to a career-low of just four games so far this year.

The 32-year-old again trained strongly at the Whitten Oval on Wednesday, following a match simulation session last weekend.

The Bulldogs will be extra careful with Treloar given his wretched run with soft tissues this year.

But the star midfielder is being strongly considered to play for Footscray in the VFL against Carlton on Sunday.

Adam Treloar on the bench during the round 13 match between the Western Bulldogs and Hawthorn at Marvel Stadium, June 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"He's had a couple of good weeks, almost surprising weeks," Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge said of Treloar, who is a "chance" this week.

"Encouraging stuff, to the point where now we can consider him for some state league minutes.

"My philosophy around playing players who are under prepared is they can't compromise the team at any level.

"But we believe that he won't, because he's done the necessary preparations.

"We just need to firm it up, it's still early in the week and we've got another session on Friday."

The Bulldogs need to win both of their remaining games against West Coast and Fremantle to be guaranteed of playing finals.

Even if they only win one and finish the season on 14 wins, it will likely not be enough to qualify.

If that happens the Bulldogs will have a strong case to be one of the most unlucky teams of all-time, given 12 or 13 wins is usually enough to make finals, and no team has ever missed out with 14.

Even if the Bulldogs and their VFL team make strong runs into the finals, Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is increasingly unlikely to make an appearance at any level.

The troubled forward has been back at training, at times, following an extended break.

Bulldogs assistant coach Brendon Lade believed Ugle-Hagan had "put himself back a couple more weeks".

"The way the VFL is playing at the moment he might be lucky to get a game," Lade told 3AW on Sunday.

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan during a Western Bulldogs training session at Whitten Oval, July 16, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Beveridge called Lade's comments "tongue-in-cheek".

"I think it was more about how well Footscray are going, rather than Jamarra's preparation," Beveridge said.

"'Ladey' will live and learn.

"That's the thing about taking lines like that in different contexts, it can come back to bite you.

"So he's learned an early lesson, if he's hopefully part of that market for a senior coaching job."

Beveridge was also bullish on the senior coach prospects of another assistant at the club.

Former Eagles coach Adam Simpson said last week Bulldogs assistant Daniel Pratt was more than ready to be a senior coach.