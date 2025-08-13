Brisbane must win one of its final two matches to guarantee a spot in September

Lachie Neale during the round 21 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG, August 2, 2025.

INJURIES are no excuse for Brisbane, but Chris Fagan says if his team is to qualify for a seventh straight finals appearance, they will have earned it.

With 14 wins and a draw already – the same ledger that landed them in fifth spot at the end of the 2024 home and away season – the Lions must win one of their final two matches to qualify for September.

Ahead of boarding a flight to Perth on Wednesday morning, Fagan said Friday night's match against Fremantle had "big consequences for both sides".

It's a scenario the Lions are used to, says the premiership coach.

"We've found ourselves in those battles for the last three or four weeks," he said.

"We've been very good on the road this year, so we go to that venue (Optus Stadium) with a level of confidence in ourselves, but also respectful of the opposition we're playing."

Of Brisbane's six double-up matches this year, five are against teams currently battling for finals spots, with the sixth against last year's Grand Final foe, and last week's conqueror, Sydney.

They've already confronted Collingwood, Geelong, Gold Coast, Western Bulldogs and the Swans twice, with Hawthorn coming in round 24.

"Whoever invented the draw at AFL House certainly made sure if we're going to get to the finals, we're going to earn our spot," Fagan said.

"We're doing it a little bit tough at the moment with injuries … but that's the way it is."

Ryan Lester will be available after missing last week through concussion, while Brandon Starcevich (hamstring) is a possible inclusion.

Kai Lohmann (calf) is another week away, while Lachie Neale (quad) is not expected back until September if the Lions get there.

"You can't do anything about injuries, so I only concern myself with the group of players that go over to represent us this weekend," Fagan said.

"We'll deal with it.

"We had a little bit of a crisis in the middle of the year last year and we bounced back from that. We look forward to doing the same thing this weekend."