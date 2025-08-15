BRISBANE has roared back into the top four after stunning Fremantle with a 57-point victory at Optus Stadium on Friday night.
The Lions always looked in control in the 15.11 (101) to 5.14 (44) win, the Dockers' inaccuracy and ill-discipline proving costly in the tough loss.
Freo didn't kick its first goal until the 19-minute mark of the second term, following eight straight behinds to start the game, while four of Brisbane's goals - and three of its first five - came from free kicks.
Logan Morris continued his rapid ascent in the game, kicking a game-high four goals, while livewire Charlie Cameron finished with three.
While Brisbane all but secures its spot in September, the loss puts the Dockers back in the pack of sides fighting for a top-eight spot.
FREMANTLE 0.5 3.8 4.13 5.14 (44)
BRISBANE 3.2 5.4 10.8 15.11 (101)
GOALS
Fremantle: Treacy 2, Brayshaw, Jackson, Reid
Brisbane: Cameron 3, Morris 3, Bailey 2, Rayner 2, Ah Chee, Fort, Lester, McCluggage
SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Nat Fyfe (replaced Corey Wagner at three-quarter time)
Brisbane: Luke Beecken (replaced Jarrod Berry in the fourth quarter)
Crowd: 54,302 at Marvel Stadium