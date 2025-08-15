Brisbane moves into the top four after beating Fremantle on its home deck

Cam Rayner celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has roared back into the top four after stunning Fremantle with a 57-point victory at Optus Stadium on Friday night.

The Lions always looked in control in the 15.11 (101) to 5.14 (44) win, the Dockers' inaccuracy and ill-discipline proving costly in the tough loss.

Freo didn't kick its first goal until the 19-minute mark of the second term, following eight straight behinds to start the game, while four of Brisbane's goals - and three of its first five - came from free kicks.

Logan Morris continued his rapid ascent in the game, kicking a game-high four goals, while livewire Charlie Cameron finished with three.

While Brisbane all but secures its spot in September, the loss puts the Dockers back in the pack of sides fighting for a top-eight spot.

More to come

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS Previous Next 00:37 Major injury concerns as star Lion midfielder helped off Jarrod Berry comes from the field with a suspected dislocated shoulder after this incident

00:45 Rolling Reid ripper provides the spark as Freo finds hope Murphy Reid benefits from the turnover and bursts away for a brilliant running finish to cut the margin

00:37 'Nick Riewoldt moment' stuns all as goal-line calamity piles pain Josh Treacy runs into an open goal before Ryan Lester applies the late pressure in an unfortunate moment for Fremantle

00:43 Strong Cam breaks way to bending beauty in tough play Cam Rayner shakes the tackle and curls a wonderful finish to extend Brisbane's margin

00:45 Big Treacy goes bang-bang to stop the rot as Freo finds groove Josh Treacy leads from the front and kicks back-to-back majors to get his side on the board

00:47 Backwards Bailey hits the no-look reverse in crazy GOTY contender Zac Bailey finds the footy in traffic and boots an insane over-the-head finish whilst facing away from goal

00:30 Defender swarmed as rare goal brings big smiles Ryan Lester boots his first goal since 2023 to make the most of a 50m penalty and his teammates get around him

00:42 Coach shocked as quick-smart Charlie gets Lions roaring early Charlie Cameron takes the advantage and bursts to his first major as Justin Longmuir reacts to the play in the coaches box

FREMANTLE 0.5 3.8 4.13 5.14 (44)

BRISBANE 3.2 5.4 10.8 15.11 (101)

GOALS

Fremantle: Treacy 2, Brayshaw, Jackson, Reid

Brisbane: Cameron 3, Morris 3, Bailey 2, Rayner 2, Ah Chee, Fort, Lester, McCluggage

SUBSTITUTES

Fremantle: Nat Fyfe (replaced Corey Wagner at three-quarter time)

Brisbane: Luke Beecken (replaced Jarrod Berry in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 54,302 at Marvel Stadium