Cam Rayner celebrates a goal during the match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Optus Stadium in round 23, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

BRISBANE has roared back into the top four after stunning Fremantle with a 57-point victory at Optus Stadium on Friday night.

The Lions always looked in control in the 15.11 (101) to 5.14 (44) win, the Dockers' inaccuracy and ill-discipline proving costly in the tough loss.

DOCKERS v LIONS Full match coverage and stats

Freo didn't kick its first goal until the 19-minute mark of the second term, following eight straight behinds to start the game, while four of Brisbane's goals - and three of its first five - came from free kicks.

Logan Morris continued his rapid ascent in the game, kicking a game-high four goals, while livewire Charlie Cameron finished with three.

While Brisbane all but secures its spot in September, the loss puts the Dockers back in the pack of sides fighting for a top-eight spot.

ALL THE HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:37

    Major injury concerns as star Lion midfielder helped off

    Jarrod Berry comes from the field with a suspected dislocated shoulder after this incident

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Rolling Reid ripper provides the spark as Freo finds hope

    Murphy Reid benefits from the turnover and bursts away for a brilliant running finish to cut the margin

    AFL
  • 00:37

    'Nick Riewoldt moment' stuns all as goal-line calamity piles pain

    Josh Treacy runs into an open goal before Ryan Lester applies the late pressure in an unfortunate moment for Fremantle

    AFL
  • 00:43

    Strong Cam breaks way to bending beauty in tough play

    Cam Rayner shakes the tackle and curls a wonderful finish to extend Brisbane's margin

    AFL
  • 00:45

    Big Treacy goes bang-bang to stop the rot as Freo finds groove

    Josh Treacy leads from the front and kicks back-to-back majors to get his side on the board

    AFL
  • 00:47

    Backwards Bailey hits the no-look reverse in crazy GOTY contender

    Zac Bailey finds the footy in traffic and boots an insane over-the-head finish whilst facing away from goal

    AFL
  • 00:30

    Defender swarmed as rare goal brings big smiles

    Ryan Lester boots his first goal since 2023 to make the most of a 50m penalty and his teammates get around him

    AFL
  • 00:42

    Coach shocked as quick-smart Charlie gets Lions roaring early

    Charlie Cameron takes the advantage and bursts to his first major as Justin Longmuir reacts to the play in the coaches box

    AFL

FREMANTLE   0.5    3.8    4.13    5.14 (44)
BRISBANE     3.2    5.4    10.8    15.11 (101)

GOALS
Fremantle: Treacy 2, Brayshaw, Jackson, Reid
Brisbane: Cameron 3, Morris 3, Bailey 2, Rayner 2, Ah Chee, Fort, Lester, McCluggage

SUBSTITUTES
Fremantle: Nat Fyfe (replaced Corey Wagner at three-quarter time)
Brisbane: Luke Beecken (replaced Jarrod Berry in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 54,302 at Marvel Stadium