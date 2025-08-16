Gold Coast has never won at Adelaide Oval, so coach Damien Hardwick is looking to cross that off the list next week

DAMIEN Hardwick says Gold Coast must “run straight through” the obstacle of Port Adelaide standing between it and a maiden Finals appearance next Friday night.

The Suns had a chance to wrap up a spot in the eight against Greater Western Sydney on Saturday, but were thumped by 35 points, playing their worst game “for a long period of time”.

It leaves them needing to defeat either Port or Essendon to cement a spot in September.

“We were beaten in all facets of the game, particularly contest and defence,” Hardwick said.

“I felt we were a metre off all day.

“When you’re that metre off you can’t compete and then good sides carve you up defensively. There was just so many things we didn’t get right today.

“You look across the ground and we didn’t have a lot of winners.

“You can analyse it to death, but what we’ve done throughout the year has been pretty consistent … today was nothing like that.”

With a six-day break before its next game, Gold Coast has little time to lick its wounds.

The match will be the farewell to both Ken Hinkley, who has coached Port for 13 seasons, and Travis Boak, who will run out for his 387th and final game.

It will be staged at Adelaide Oval - a venue at which Gold Coast has never won.

“We’ve overcome some great challenges and great obstacles this year,” Hardwick said.

“It’s not going around those obstacles, it’s going straight through them. That’s the only thing we can do.

“Kenny’s last game, he’s been an outstanding coach for a long time and Adelaide Oval hasn’t been a happy hunting ground. Let’s get two things done.

“There’s no better place to play than an away venue, hostile environment and then play your very best football. That’s what we’ll be looking to do this week.”

Adam Kingsley was thrilled with his team’s performance, all-but locking in their third straight finals appearance.

The Giants coach was particularly pleased with his midfield, with Tom Green, Finn Callaghan, Xavier O’Halloran and Stephen Coniglio doing a terrific job in stifling the influence of Matt Rowell and Noah Anderson.

“Three weeks ago we were the worst team in the comp being smacked by the Bulldogs and now we’ve come up here and played what will likely be a top four team and managed to knock them off,” he said.

“We all know the quality of the Suns midfield … so we knew that battle was going to be pivotal.

“I thought our guys showed up with great intent and managed their stoppage game … particularly centre bounce.”

Kingsley said he was confident the Giants would regain Jack Buckley (calf) and Brent Daniels (adductor) for their final home and away match against St Kilda next Sunday.