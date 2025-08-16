Adelaide has locked in a top-two spot with a thrilling win over Collingwood

James Peatling celebrates a goal during the R23 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE has ended its Collingwood hoodoo with a nerve-jangling three-point triumph to keep a grip on top spot.

The Crows trailed by 25 points at quarter-time but prevailed 9.5 (59) to 8.8 (56) at Adelaide Oval on Saturday night - their first win against the Pies since 2016.

Adelaide (68 premiership points) will finish first entering the finals if it defeats 17th-placed North Melbourne next Saturday.

Collingwood (60 points), with five losses from the past six games, is fourth and in a logjam jostling for positions ahead of a Friday night fixture against Melbourne.

The Crows had lost their past 10 games against the Magpies, preceded by a 2017 draw.

But with victory before a sold-out crowd of 54,283, Adelaide equalled their club-best returns of 17 wins and five losses in 2005 and 2012 - a win over the Roos will create a new benchmark.

The Crows were jumped by a fast-starting Collingwood, which produced a first-term blitz to create a 25-point quarter-time lead.

But Adelaide flipped the script in the second term, with ex-captain Taylor Walker kicking two of five unanswered goals for the hosts.

A late strike from Izak Rankine gave Adelaide a five-point edge at half-time.

The third quarter, amid rain, was tight - neither team managing a goal until Adelaide's Isaac Cumming scored in the 27th minute.

But Pies forward Jamie Elliott replied, threading a set shot from an acute angle, to reduce Adelaide's advantage to two points at three-quarter time.

Another scoring stalemate ensued in a tense finale: a goalless 17-minute stretch finally broken when James Peatling snapped accurately.

But Jack Crisp responded six minutes later to reduce the margin to three points.

Key Crow Riley Thilthorpe then took a superb contested mark and converted.

Again the Pies responded, with a long bomb from Nick Daicos leaving the visitors three points down, but Adelaide grimly held on for victory.

Ex-Crows skipper Walker and Darcy Fogarty kicked two goals each, while defenders Josh Worrell (27 disposals), Mark Keane (23) and captain Jordan Dawson (23) were influential.

Nick Daicos was superb with a game-high 29 disposals and a goal.

Veteran Scott Pendlebury (24 touches) was prominent, especially early, Darcy Cameron (23 disposals) ruled the rucks, and forwards Elliott and Tim Membrey booted two majors apiece.

Where's Nick?

Craig McRae's decision to start Nick Daicos on the bench for last week's clash with Hawthorn raised plenty of eyebrows. To make matters worse, Daicos spent 14 minutes on the pine after Jeremy Howe was knocked out in the opening minute and the Pies never got going after that. It led many to question the club's thought process, though McRae downplayed the decision in his post-match press conference, saying 'everyone starts on the bench in our team'. Much to the relief of Pies fans, the 22-year-old began Saturday night's game smack bang inside the centre square for the opening bounce. The superstar Pie didn't disappoint, racking up 10 disposals in the first quarter to get his team off to a flyer. He finished the match with 29 and a goal to be his side's best player.

Unheralded Crow takes another scalp

When a homesick Mark Keane was granted leave from the Crows late last season, there were significant doubts he would return to the club. Matthew Nicks will be glad he did. The Irishman has been in career-best form in 2025 and added Brody Mihocek to his impressive list of victims this season. Alongside defensive partner-in-crime Josh Worrell, Keane is well in the conversation for a spot in the All-Australian squad.

Mark Keane in action during the R23 match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval on August 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE 1.2 6.3 7.4 9.5 (59)

COLLINGWOOD 5.3 5.4 6.8 8.8 (56)

GOALS

Adelaide: Fogarty 2, Walker 2, Curtin, Rankine, Cumming, Peatling, Thilthorpe

Collingwood: Membrey 2, Elliott 2, Houston, Cameron, Crisp, N.Daicos

BEST

Adelaide: Worrell, Dawson, Keane, Thilthorpe, Rankine, Walker

Collingwood: N.Daicos, Cameron, Pendlebury, Crisp, Elliott

INJURIES

Adelaide: Nil

Collingwood: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Adelaide: Harry Schoenberg (replaced Zac Taylor at three-quarter time)

Collingwood: Ed Allan (replaced Pat Lipinski in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 54,283 at Adelaide Oval