The Match Review findings from Saturday's round 23 games are in

Ollie Wines handballs during Port Adelaide's game against Carlton in R23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

PORT Adelaide veteran Ollie Wines is set to miss the farewell game for Ken Hinkley and Travis Boak after copping a three-match ban from the heavy loss to Carlton on Saturday.

And Gold Coast is set to be without midfielder Alex Davies for the same game at Adelaide Oval after he was banned for one game.

Wines has been cited for rough conduct for a bump on young Blues midfielder Cooper Lord in the second quarter at Marvel Stadium.

The Match Review Officer has graded the incident careless conduct, severe impact and high contact, which has triggered a three-match suspension.

Port's final game of the season will come against the Suns on Friday night at Adelaide Oval and will be the last for Hinkley and Boak, who announced his retirement earlier this month.

Davies is also set to miss the game after being cited for rough conduct on Greater Western Sydney youngster Ryan Angwin.

Elsewhere, Adelaide star Izak Rankine has been fined twice - including one fine for staging - from the Crows' tight win over Collingwood on Saturday night.

Crows veteran Brodie Smith has also been fined for striking Magpies star Nick Daicos in the first quarter.