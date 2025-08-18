The Traders help you get set for AFL Fantasy Grand Final week

Shaun Mannagh celebrates kicking a goal during the match between Sydney and Geelong at SCG in round one, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT ALL comes down to this, the iconic second last weekend in August where AFL Fantasy Grand Finals are run and won!

Fantasy Classic and Draft coaches will be putting 23 rounds of blood, sweat and tears behind them for a big weekend of statistics … which could be decided by match-ups.

The Traders chat through the key games of the round featuring Geelong's game against Richmond and Sydney taking on West Coast. Targeting Cats and Swans will be a strategy employed.

Shaun Mannagh scored 120 last week and could be the forward of choice for the final round. Coaches could be moving on Jack Macrae, who features in limited time on ground, for the Cat. Other players from Geelong who should feast on the Tigers could be No.1 forward Bailey Smith, DEF/MID Max Holmes and the potential that key forward Jeremy Cameron kicks a bag.

Swans midfielders Isaac Heeney and Errol Gulden should be big in their trip west.

Calvin, Roy and Warnie chat through plenty of names across their round 24 preview and answer your questions in this week’s Grand Final episode of the official AFL Fantasy podcast.

Episode guide

0:30 - The Traders' round 23 scores.

5:30 - Harry Sheezel's 186 was the highest score in two season.

8:35 - Five votes go to Angus Clarke in the Cash Cow of the Year.

10:50 - News of the week.

14:05 - Tag watch.

15:50 - Round 24 preview.

35:00 - Do we look at opponent to match or take on their players?

37:55 - Most traded and The Traders' moves.

