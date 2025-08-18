The Saints midfielder has been the subject of huge interest from rival SA clubs

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrates a goal during St Kilda's clash against Essendon in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NASIAH Wanganeen-Milera has rejected huge interest from SA rivals to remain with St Kilda.

He is set to sign a two-year contract extension, which will make him the first AFL player to earn $2 million a season.

The 22-year-old has averaged 30.2 disposals a game and has kicked a career-high 17 goals this season, as well as leading the league in total kicks.

The new deal will take him through to the end of 2027, when he will be at the end of his sixth season, having been selected at No.11 in the 2022 AFL Draft.

Exclusive - Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera has decided to stay at St Kilda. Understand the superstar Saint is set to sign a two-year extension and become the AFL’s first $2 million player. More on @AFLcomau. pic.twitter.com/eEM3npTvYP — Callum Twomey (@CalTwomey) August 18, 2025

AFL.com.au revealed on Monday that the most waited-on contract call in the competition had been decided after the Saints boosted their deal to put forward a history-making contract.

Adelaide and Port Adelaide both pursued Wanganeen-Milera all season on major lucrative deals but the star Saint’s decision to remain at the club has stopped their overtures and is an incredible boost for Ross Lyon’s side.

It also comes as the Saints are set to land Carlton free agent Tom De Koning and are favourites to trade in Giants defender Leek Aleer.

In a club statement confirming the news, Wanganeen-Milera said he believed Moorabbin was the ideal place for him to continue his development.

"From the moment I arrived at St Kilda, the staff and my teammates have supported me in every way, not just to be a better footballer, but a better person," Wanganeen-Milera said.

"I know how special it is to pull on the red, white and black. Every time I run out, I’m representing my family, my culture and this club. That means everything to me.

"I've still got so much I want to improve in my game, and I know this is the right place for me to keep growing. I’ve got great people around me who push me to be better every day.

"I want to help create something long-lasting here. We’ve got a tight group and a clear direction, and I’m proud to be part of building that future."

Mason Wood and Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera celebrate a goal during St Kilda's clash with Brisbane in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Nasiah's commitment to the club is a strong vote of confidence in not only the culture we’ve built, but in the future we’re creating both on and off the field," St Kilda's executive general manager of football David Misson said.

"Nas is a well-loved and deeply connected member of our team. His decision to stay is brilliant news for the entire footy club, from the playing group to our loyal supporters.

"He's an incredibly exciting and talented footballer, and we’re thrilled to watch him continue to develop as an integral part of our club."

