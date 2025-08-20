Josh Daicos, Peter Daicos and Nick Daicos after the 2023 AFL First Preliminary Final between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at the MCG, September 22, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

IS THE father-son done?

On this week's episode of Gettable, we get the gauge of clubs on the future of the League's father-son rule and question whether some of the game's famous names will be following in the footsteps of past generations.

Learn More 27:59

Gettable co-hosts Cal Twomey and Riley Beveridge also delve into the Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera domino effect and ask what it means for Marcus Windhager, Tom De Koning, Sam Draper and more.

We also discuss the latest on Harley Reid's future, West Coast's plans with the No.1 pick, what's on the trade and draft agenda for Melbourne's next coach, plus we give our Rising Star votes as the race heats up.

