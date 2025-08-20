With a first-ever finals spot on the line Damien Hardwick has his side ready for Port Adelaide's farewell to Ken Hinkley

Ben Ainsworth during the round 17 match between Port Adelaide and Gold Coast at Adelaide Oval, July 8, 2023. Picture: Getty Images

DAMIEN Hardwick has a simple message for his team as it prepares to face an "emotional" Port Adelaide on Friday night – lean into it.

Gold Coast is currently ninth on the ladder and can lock up its spot in September for the first time with a win at Adelaide Oval.

However, it’s a ground they've never won at (12 losses), and they'll be facing a team farewelling coach Ken Hinkley and 387-game champion, Travis Boak.

"There's going to be a lot of emotion around the game," Hardwick said on Wednesday morning.

"Embrace it. Lean into it.

"That INXS song (Never Tear Us Apart) should give you goosebumps. Lean into that, enjoy it.

"Not everyone gets the privilege of playing AFL footy at an outstanding venue like the Adelaide Oval.

"You don't get the opportunity to play in those games often. Let's enjoy it, let's lean into it."

Although the Suns are currently outside the top eight, there is a path to finishing inside the top four with wins over Port and Essendon next Wednesday night.

Hardwick has described it as a "two-game season" for his team and is confident they'll rebound from Saturday's heavy loss to Greater Western Sydney.

"It's going to be a high-octane game I would think," he said.

Players scuffle during the round 18 match between Gold Coast and Port Adelaide at People First Stadium, July 14, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"One thing I do know about Ken and his sides, they like to play a Showtime type of game and I'm pretty sure they’re going to be at their best against us on Friday night.

"What we do realise is with emotion comes a start that is very important, especially at an away venue where you've got to start well, there's no doubt about that.

"Ken’s an incredible coach. He's a guy I hugely admire. It's a shame he hasn't got the plaudits he deserves.

"He's a guy that every time you play Port Adelaide, you know you're up for a hell of a fight. I think he's done an incredible job."

Daniel Rioli (leg) is expected to face the Bombers, with Hardwick confirming Bailey Humphrey (knee) and Will Graham (hamstring) are likely to be available for week one of the Finals, should the Suns qualify.