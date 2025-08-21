Francis Evans celebrates a goal during the round 24 match between Carlton and Essendon at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A DRAMA-FILLED season has ended on a high note for Carlton with a 34-point win over Essendon in an error-laden spectacle at the MCG.

The Blues ran out 13.12 (90) to 8.8 (56) winners on a chilly Thursday night to consign the Bombers to a 12th consecutive loss - their worst streak since 2016.

Both sides exhibited moments of brilliance, punctuated by skill errors or poor decision making.

With every blow Essendon landed, Carlton reciprocated, and the difference early was the Blues' centre clearance work.

They created penetrating forward entries from the reset and isolated players in attack. It was simply too easy at times for the likes of George Hewett (36 disposals, 10 clearances, one goal), Sam Walsh (28 disposals, five inside 50s), and Patrick Cripps (28 disposals, five tackles) to link their way out of the middle at speed, suddenly finding themselves in plenty of space.

Carlton was particularly proactive in its defensive efforts in the front half, keen to trap the ball in its attacking zone and put Essendon under plenty of pressure. This was evident in the 15-9 tackle count inside 50.

It helped the Blues to an impressive spread of nine goalkickers, with the load being shared in lieu of Harry McKay's inaccurate 1.4 for the night.

Peter Wright was a rare Bomber who nailed his forward entries. Able to understand exactly what teammates close to goal needed, and also with the skill to execute the kicks, they got dangerous when Wright was sending the ball inside 50.

And in game 250, Essendon captain Zach Merrett worked exceptionally hard to generate something – anything – donning a black glove to protect his right hand, which was surgically repaired last week. There was clear desperation from his teammates late in the game to get Merrett an opportunity at goal, but Carlton defender Jacob Weitering wasn't having it.

Two quick goals to Essendon to start the third quarter, and the first three of the fourth, added a much-needed spark to the game, but it wasn't without the continued comedy of errors from both teams.

Matt Guelfi was the Bombers' most dangerous forward, able to find separation to slot three goals on an otherwise relatively impotent night up forward for the side.

Francis Evans' (18 disposals, three goals) impressive month of footy for the Blues continued, offering a neat link across the half-forward line and applying plenty of pressure, while mid-season recruit Flynn Young had some nice moments to finish with two goals from his 19 disposals.

The Bombers will finish their season next Wednesday against Gold Coast.

250 didn't live up to the hype

Following last week's false start, where Zach Merrett missed what would have been his 250th game with a broken hand, the Bombers were able to celebrate their captain's impact on the club across his 12 seasons. Although they worked hard, and tried to play an attacking brand, Essendon simply couldn't find enough flow to post a winning score in Merrett's milestone game. Merrett himself finished with 24 disposals while splitting his time between the midfield and forward line.

Zach Merrett marks the ball ahead of Jesse Motlop during the R24 match between Essendon and Carlton at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on August 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Confusion reigns

Late in the opening quarter, Essendon winger Xavier Duursma had worked smartly to lay a tackle on Carlton's Jesse Motlop and earn a holding the ball free kick. Teammate Jaxon Prior picked up the ball to hand to Duursma so he could take his kick, but the umpire deemed that an attempt to take the advantage and move the ball forward. Duursma missed that call from the umpire, and he himself got caught in a Francis Evans tackle. Fortunately for the Bombers, he was able to dispose of the footy and didn't hear the whistle blow again.

Ready to move on?

With Carlton's season now over, and Essendon preparing for one last game on Wednesday against Gold Coast, much of the conversation around this Thursday night fixture wasn't about the football itself, rather those who might be wearing different colours come next year. Tom De Koning was playing his 100th career game and potentially last in the navy, Dylan Shiel's time at Essendon seems to be at an end, while a couple of Blues stuck on the sidelines seem destined for post-season moves.

ESSENDON 1.4 2.6 5.6 8.8 (56)

CARLTON 3.4 7.6 11.8 13.12 (90)

GOALS

Essendon: Guelfi 3, Kako 2, Wright 2, Langford

Carlton: Evans 3, Moir 2, F.Young 2, Motlop, White, Hewett, McKay, O'Keeffe, Williams

BEST

Essendon: Merrett, Redman, Roberts, Shiel, Kako

Carlton: Hewett, Walsh, Weitering, Cripps, Evans

INJURIES

Essendon: Nil

Carlton: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Essendon: Zak Johnson (replaced Liam McMahon at three-quarter time)

Carlton: Lucas Camporeale (replaced Sam Walsh at three-quarter time)

LATE CHANGES

Essendon: Jayden Laverde and Sam Durham replaced in selected side by Zak Johnson and Saad El-Hawli

Carlton: Nil

Crowd: 41,150 at the MCG