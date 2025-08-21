Dayne Zorko says the lure of adding to the 2024 premiership was keeping him motivated as he hits 300-game milestone

Dayne Zorko after the Grand Final between Sydney and Brisbane at the MCG, September 28, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

AHEAD of playing his 300th game on Sunday night, Dayne Zorko says joining Brisbane's multi-premiership club legends is driving him to continue playing.

Zorko will join Simon Black (322 games), Marcus Ashcroft (318) and Alastair Lynch (306) as the only Brisbane-based players to top the milestone when he runs out against Hawthorn at the Gabba.

Kevin Murray (333) has the merged club record.

With the three Brisbane legends looking on at a packed press conference for Zorko on Thursday morning, the 36-year-old said it was all about adding to his 2024 premiership.

Alastair Lynch, Dayne Zorko, Marcus Ashcroft with Dayne Zorko ahead of Zorko's 300th game. Picture: AFL Photos/Chris Hyde

"Absolutely, that's ultimately why I'm still playing," he said.

"We're in a team right now that's fighting for that. It's very hard to do and we've constantly come back year-on-year and improved.

"This is another challenge for us as a group, and we're really excited by that."

Zorko has done things the hard way across his illustrious career.

From being overlooked in four national drafts, traded on by a fledgling Gold Coast, and waiting until his 13th season to win a premiership, nothing has come easily.

After making his debut in 2012, Zorko has not looked back, missing just 15 games in his career that has netted five best and fairests.

Dayne Zorko sings the song after the match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

However, at the end of the 2022 season, his last as captain, he had a frank conversation with Brisbane's hierarchy following a difficult stretch with his body.

"I was desperately in need of the finish line that season," he said.

"I remember sitting here with 'Fages' and (list manager) Dom Ambrogio at the time and said, 'If I can't get my body right, I don't want to continue on past the 2023 season'.

"I felt like I was letting myself down, but more importantly I was letting the team down as well.

"Handing over the captaincy was big in itself, but what that enabled me to do was look after myself and get my body back on track.

"To be able to contribute to the team as I have the last few years is something else I'm really proud of."

'The Magician' played his 250th game in the 2023 Grand Final loss to Collingwood and was then rejuvenated as a half-back following the season-ending knee injury suffered by Keidean Coleman in the Opening Round of last year.

He was a 2024 All-Australian, adding to his blazer in 2017, and is in the conversation to do so again this year.

After signing a one-year contract extension earlier in the week, as revealed by AFL.com.au, it's all about team success for Zorko, starting with a win over the Hawks that would lock in a top four finish.

"We know when we can put it all together consistently for four quarters it's really difficult for opposition teams," he said.

"Our mindset is now making sure we can constantly do that."