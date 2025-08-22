Jamie Elliott celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD has clinched a top-four finish, winning in a nailbiter against Melbourne by six points on Friday night at the MCG before seeing Gold Coast fall to Port Adelaide.

The Magpies survived a scare from a gutsy Demons side which came into the game with nothing to lose, coming from behind to win 11.16 (82) to 11.10 (76) in front of a crowd of 60,611.

Collingwood kicked four goals to one in the final quarter with small forwards Lachie Schultz (16 disposal, two goals) and Jamie Elliott (15 disposals, two goals) helping get their side over the line on a night where the Magpies' inaccuracy in front of goal nearly cost them the game and a top-four spot.

The Suns fell to Port Adelaide by four points an hour later, meaning Collingwood is almost certain to finish in the top four. Greater Western Sydney would need to overturn a huge percentage gap of 6.9 to knock the Pies out.

But they may have to navigate finals without veteran defender Jeremy Howe, who was subbed out of the game in the second quarter with a groin injury.

It's the fourth game in a row that Howe hasn't made it to full-time, with the unlucky defender having a horrid run with injury in the second half of the season.

It was the second time this season he has been subbed out with a groin injury, and Howe was subbed out in the first 90 seconds of Collingwood's round 22 game against Hawthorn with concussion.

Howe is a key part of the Magpies defence which has struggled without his intercepting presence, winning just two matches in its past seven outings.

The win over Melbourne saw the Magpies end a three-game losing streak after losses to Brisbane, Hawthorn and Adelaide.

Melbourne fans will be pleased with their side's efforts as it finished what has been a disappointing season.

The club now looks towards 2026 and a fresh start under a new coach as it resets and prepares to go again after missing finals for the second season in a row.

Melbourne's 2021 premiership stars Max Gawn (22 disposals, 26 hitouts, seven marks), Clayton Oliver (30 disposals, seven marks), Bayley Fritsch (three goals, 10 marks) and Christian Petracca (28 disposals, six clearances) showed that they still had what it takes to match it with the best sides.

Fans were also given a glimpse to a more aggressive game style under interim coach Troy Chaplin, with the Demons often biting off risky ball movement through the middle in the hope of exposing the Magpies defensively. And it worked, particularly in the third quarter when they kicked five goals to the Magpies' one.

Collingwood will look forward to the pre-finals break and look to freshen up before this year's highly anticipated finals series.

Speedy forward Beau McCreery will be a watch in the coming days after injuring his ankle in the third term. McCreery played out the game but was taken down into the rooms to be assessed by medical staff more than once in the second half of the game.

Craig McRae will be pleased with the return to form of Jordan De Goey (26 disposals, six clearances, one goal) after his injury struggles this season, and with former captain Scott Pendlebury whose class shone above the rest in what was an important win.

Langdon lines up on Daicos ... again

After limiting arguably the game's best player to 19 disposals in the King's Birthday clash in round 13, Melbourne's Ed Langdon was once again given the task of lining up on Nick Daicos. At the opening centre bounce, Daicos started at centre half-forward in an attempt to lose the hard-running Langdon, but proceedings returned to normal when Daicos moved into the midfield. Langdon wore Daicos like a glove and frustrations boiled over at moments, but like he often does, Daicos found another level, the star finishing with 27 disposals and 453 metres gained.

Cameron v Gawn

One of the most entertaining match-ups of the night was the battle between in-form rucks Darcy Cameron and Max Gawn. Gawn, who is in contention for his eighth All-Australian blazer, was outstanding for the Dees, leading from the front, taking seven marks to go with his 22 disposals and nine score involvements. Cameron had 14 disposals, four marks and one less hitout, giving the ascendancy to Gawn on this occasion.

COLLINGWOOD 2.7 6.10 7.13 11.16 (82)

MELBOURNE 3.0 5.3 10.5 11.10 (76)

GOALS

Collingwood: Schultz 2, Elliott 2, Sidebottom, Mihocek, McStay, Maynard, Long, De Goey, Crisp

Melbourne: Fritsch 3, Pickett 2, Melksham 2, van Rooyen, Petty, Petracca, Langford

BEST

Collingwood: N.Daicos, Pendlebury, Cameron, Schultz, Elliott, De Goey

Melbourne: Gawn, Oliver, Bowey, Salem, Fritsch, Petracca

INJURIES

Collingwood: Howe (groin)

Melbourne: Nil

SUBSTITUTES

Collingwood: Roan Steele (replaced Jeremy Howe in the second quarter)

Melbourne: Harry Sharp (replaced Jai Culley in the fourth quarter)

Crowd: 60,611 at the MCG