The teams are in for round 24's Sunday games

L-R: Ryley Sanders, Kai Lohmann, Jack Buckley. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have dropped young star Ryley Sanders on the eve of finals, while Brisbane welcomes back exciting young forward Kai Lohmann from a calf injury.

Forgotten forward Arthur Jones comes into the Bulldogs' side for just his fourth game of the season to replace Sanders, who has missed just one game in 2025.

The Bulldogs have also left Adam Treloar out for their do-or-die match against Fremantle despite his 40-disposal return in the VFL, with the Dockers going the other way and naming Hayden Young, who has overcome a groin injury.

Nathan O'Driscoll has been omitted from the Dockers' side.

While Lohmann is a welcome return, Brisbane will be without Jarrod Berry for Sunday night's match against Hawthorn, taking a cautious approach with the wingman after he dislocated his shoulder in round 23.

Young forward Ty Gallop is into the side in place of the injured Eric Hipwood, with the Hawks taking an unchanged line-up into a match that carries huge finals implications.

Greater Western Sydney has confirmed star duo Brent Daniels and Jack Buckley won't return from injury to take on a resurgent St Kilda, with the Giants going into the game unchanged.

The pair were both named to face the Saints on Thursday night, but the club has opted to take a cautious approach with finals looming.

Saint Alex Dodson has been dropped after earning a debut last week, with Isaac Keeler coming into the side.

In Saturday's games, Geelong defender Mark O'Connor (leg) has been replaced in the side to take on Richmond by Mitch Knevitt. George Stevens has been added to the emergency list.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 24

Greater Western Sydney v St Kilda at Engie Stadium, 12.20pm AEST

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R23 sub: Jacob Wehr

ST KILDA

In: I.Keeler

Out: A.Dodson (omitted)

R23 sub: Lance Collard

Western Bulldogs v Fremantle at Marvel Stadium, 3.15pm AEST

WESTERN BULLDOGS

In: A.Jones

Out: R.Sanders (omitted)

R23 sub: Ryley Sanders

FREMANTLE

In: H.Young

Out: N.O'Driscoll (omitted)

R23 sub: Nat Fyfe

Brisbane v Hawthorn at the Gabba, 7.20pm AEST

BRISBANE

In: K.Lohmann, T.Gallop, J.Tunstill

Out: J.Berry (shoulder), E.Hipwood (calf), L.Beecken (omitted)

R23 sub: Luke Beecken

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: Nil

R23 sub: Luke Breust