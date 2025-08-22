Zaine Cordy's time with St Kilda concludes at the end of the 2025 season

Zaine Cordy in action during the match between Essendon and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

ST KILDA has announced Zaine Cordy will not be offered a contract beyond this season.

The 28-year-old former Bulldog played 23 games for the Saints after crossing to the club at the end of the 2022 season.

"It's been an incredible journey so far and I feel really fortunate to have lived out my dream," Cordy said.

"From being drafted by the Bulldogs to joining the Saints, I've been lucky to experience so much and share it with some amazing people.

"I want to thank my family for their endless support, my teammates for always having my back, and the coaches and staff who have helped me along the way.

"While my time at St Kilda is coming to an end, I'll always be grateful for the opportunity the club has given me, and I'm excited to see what comes next."

Cordy was drafted to the Bulldogs as a father-son recruit with pick No.62 in the 2014 Telstra AFL Draft and played 118 games for the Dogs, including in the drought-breaking 2016 premiership.

His father, Brian, played 124 games for the club between 1981 and 1988.

Zaine Cordy after the Western Bulldogs' win over GWS in round 22, 2022. Picture: AFL Photos

Cordy crossed to St Kilda as a unrestricted free agent ahead of the 2023 season, adding a further 23 games to his tally across the three seasons.

However, a pectoral injury limited Cordy to just one game in 2025 - in round one.

Saints football manager David Misson thanked Cordy for his contribution to the club and wished him well for the next stage of his career.

Zaine Cordy in action during St Kilda's training session at RSEA Park on March 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Zaine has been a fantastic contributor across his time in the AFL," Misson said.

"He's a competitor in every sense of the word - selfless, brave and always prepared to put his body on the line for his teammates. Those are qualities you can’t teach, and they've made him the kind of player and person teammates love to have alongside them.

"While his time at St Kilda is coming to a close, we wish Zaine, his wife Georgia and broader family nothing but the best for the next chapter and thank them for all they've given to the Saints."