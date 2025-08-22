St Kilda defender Jimmy Webster will hang up the boots effective immediately

Jimmy Webster (right) and Jack Steele celebrate a win during round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA defender Jimmy Webster has announced his retirement after 14 seasons.

Drafted in 2011 with pick No.42, Webster became one of the Saints' most reliable figures up back.

Webster played 15 games in 2025 before suffering a calf injury in round 17, taking his career total to 180 games.

Known for his toughness, Tasmanian-born Webster has been a mainstay of St Kilda's side since 2013.

L-R: Jimmy Webster, Tim Membrey and Dan Butler chat during round 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Webster announced his decision to the playing group on Friday morning, alongside wife Richael and sons Angus and Flynn.

“It’s had its ups and downs, but I’ve loved every second of my time at the Saints,” Webster said.

“St Kilda has been such a big part of my life and my family’s life. I’ve made lifelong mates here, and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to pull on the jumper.

“I want to thank Richael and the boys for their support, as well as the coaches, staff, teammates and the fans who have backed me over the years. It means the world.”