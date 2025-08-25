The Match Review findings for Sunday's round 24 games are in

Caleb Serong runs with the ball during Fremantle's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 24, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

STAR midfielder Caleb Serong is free to play in Fremantle's elimination final after being cleared of any wrongdoing over his collision with Western Bulldogs youngster Jordan Croft on Sunday.

Serong gave away a free kick after catching Croft high as he tried to pick up a loose ball in the final quarter of the Dockers' 15-point win at Marvel Stadium.

The gun onballer was in disbelief at giving away the free kick, but he has been cleared by the Match Review Officer.

"It was the view of the MRO that Serong genuinely contests the ball and it was reasonable for him to contest the ball in that way," the AFL said in a statement.

It means Serong is free to feature in the Dockers' elimination final, which will be against one of Gold Coast or Hawthorn.

Hawks star Jack Ginnivan has also been cleared of any wrongdoing despite catching Brisbane's Dayne Zorko with a strike before the first bounce of their game at the Gabba on Sunday night.