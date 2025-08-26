Assistant coach Aaron Hamill is among a trio of further changes at Ikon Park

Aaron Hamill speaks to Alex Cincotta at Carlton training in September 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

ASSISTANT coach Aaron Hamill is among three more departures as Carlton continue their football department "revamp", with Tom Lonergan returning to Geelong.

Aaron Greaves, the Blues' head of coaching performance and innovation, is another football department casualty in the wake of their disastrous season, when they finished five wins out of finals contention.

The Blues decided to stick with senior coach Michael Voss, but football department boss Brad Lloyd also left at the end of the season.

Carlton rarely looked in finals contention this year, after reaching a preliminary final in 2023 and making the top eight last season. Changes to the football department were inevitable.

Along with Hamill and Greaves, the Blues announced on Tuesday morning that development and talent manager Lonergan was also leaving, with the Cats premiership player to return to Geelong, as reported by AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey.

Patrick Cripps and Tom Lonergan at Carlton training in September 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hamill had been the Blues' backline coach for the last four seasons. The tall utility played 190 games for Carlton and St Kilda from 1996-2006.

Greaves also joined Carlton in 2021, in a support role for their coaches and football program.

Lonergan, a premiership player in his 209 games at Geelong, had worked in player development at the Blues since 2023.

"Following today’s announcement, the Blues will now look to revamp their coaching structure," Carlton said in a statement.