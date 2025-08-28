Sliding Doors is at the pointy end of the 2025 season .. and Damo's still got plenty on his mind

IF the Bulldogs waited until June to re-contract Luke Beveridge ... THEN

STRAP yourselves in, footy fans - Damian Barrett's Sliding Doors gearing up for the business end of 2025.

The 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership home and away season may be over but that doesn't mean Damo is slowing down any time soon. He's still got plenty of thoughts about all 18 clubs - and the AFL.

So what is he saying about your team? What's he saying about the AFL? You can't say that, Damo, can you? Check it out below.

>> ALL THE LATEST NEWS AND OPINION FROM DAMIAN BARRETT

IF ...

I had no problem with Izak Rankine taking off to Italy during his four-match AFL ban for use of a homophobic slur against an opponent ...

THEN ...

I remain adamant that upon his return he privately addresses Crows players and officials, and also front media.

IF ..

I've come to like the sometimes ceremonial nature of All-Australian captains, with Jez Cameron in 2025 being added to Buddy, Tomahawk and Alex Rance to that list

THEN ...

I still would have given this year's gong to Harris Andrews. A premiership captain and a brilliant leader who has now made three teams of the year.

IF ...

TDK and SOS are out and big Charlie is more than open to a trade ...

THEN ...

the Blues are going to be the most interesting club of the 2025 player exchange period. The agent of change, Graham Wright, about to go bang.

IF ...

Jeremy Howe will be missing at least the first two weeks of finals ...

THEN ...

the Pies obviously need to find cover. I'm sure Fly will have it sorted, but I reckon Dan McStay would be worth consideration as the replacement down back.

IF ...

there was one good thing to come out of Wednesday night ...

THEN ...

it was that we won't again be subjected to the Bombers in a match until next year. And surely there won't be any early 2026 season marquee slots.

IF ...

Hayden Young's body ever allows him a proper crack at a sustained batch of football ...

THEN ...

he will quickly elevate himself into the game's elite. I love watching him play, has genuine footy smarts and was crucial in the Dockers' massive, finals securing win in round 24 win against the Bulldogs.

IF ...

I've got Docker Murphy Reid winning this year's Rising Star ...

THEN ...

I could also mount a strong case for Connor O'Sullivan. Has been crucial to the second-placed Cats with his versatility in defence.

IF ...

I've criticised, ridiculed, doubted and sometimes laughed at the Suns in their 15 seasons of AFL life ...

THEN ...

I need to stop. A massive well done on making an inaugural finals series. This club has finally got things right, and the appointment of Anderson as captain may go down as the most inspired decision of the year. No matter what happens in the next month, season 2026 should be even better.

IF ...

Jesse Hogan's foot has again unfortunately troubled him in the back half of 2025 ...

THEN ...

there is still hope that he declares himself fit for next Saturday's elimination final against the Hawks. I doubt they can win without him.

IF ...

Josh Weddle gets through a VFL hitout this week, his first match since damaging his back in round 16

THEN ...

look out. Should the Hawks beat the Giants without him, what a luxury that would be to get him back for a semi-final.

IF ...

there wasn't a lot to like about the Demons this season

THEN ...

they still had two starting All-Australians. Big Maxxy for a ridiculous and deserved eighth time, and Kozzy for a deserved first time.

IF ...

Marcus Windhager is a trade target ...

THEN ...

that's good. But if the Roos don't bring in a quality key back, next year will yet again be a mess.

IF ...

Chris Davies in the past five years has been linked to seemingly every vacant job in the football industry

THEN ...

this latest sounding-out seems very real. Stayed with Kenny right to the very end, and now Carlton wants him to help Vossy in 2026.

IF ...

this year's batch of Telstra AFL Rising Stars might be one of the greatest ever

THEN ...

while Sam Lalor, because of injury, won't be on the main presentation board there is every reason to think he may be the standout best.

IF ...

you keep NWM at $2 million a year times two and add TDK at $1.7 million times eight

THEN ...

it's only natural that Windhager and Marshall, and probably others, are considering options elsewhere. Good luck with morale.

IF ...

it was Plugger in the '90s, Barry in the '00s and Buddy in the '10s ...

THEN ...

come on down Charlie in the '20s. The Swans had a dive at, but missed, Joe Daniher for the 2020 season. Curnow looming very large right now.

IF ...

the Eagles really wanted to keep restricted free agent Oscar Allen ...

THEN ...

they would've properly sorted out his contract months ago, or been prepared to match Brisbane's offer for him. But of course they haven't, and they won't. The secret herbs and spices in the compensation scheme, which will come in the form of pick two in the national draft, is more lucrative to them.

IF ...

the Bulldogs waited until June to re-contract Luke Beveridge ...

THEN ...

maybe they should've waited until late August. There can be no positive spinning of this failure to make finals. Any team with both Bont and Darcy cannot be missing September.

AND THIS ONE'S FOR THE AFL

IF ...

I understand the sound logic behind the bye being scheduled after the final round of the home-and-away season ...

THEN ...

I also would argue it would be better positioned after preliminary final weekend. A player missing the Grand Final after a concussion in a preliminary final. It hasn't happened yet, but it will happen one day.