More than 40,000 fans voted for their All-Australian team - here's what the results threw up

Josh Daicos celebrates a goal during the R18 match between Collingwood and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on July 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE MOVE of Josh Daicos to defence this year has been a winner, with the Collingwood star selected at half-back in the fan-voted 2025 All-Australian team.

More than 42,000 fans have picked their All-Australian team using our team selector tool, with Daicos named alongside St Kilda star Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Greater Western Sydney's Lachie Ash in defence, with the Magpie getting the nod over the likes of Bailey Dale, Jordan Clark and Dayne Zorko.

PICK YOUR ALL-AUSTRALIAN TEAM Select your best 22 here

Harris Andrews, Josh Worrell and Sam Taylor take the key defensive posts, while St Kilda's Cal Wilkie – who was picked in AFL.com.au's combined team this week but overlooked in the official 44-man squad – just missed out.

Josh's brother Nick Daicos was also selected in a strong midfield group that has no major surprises, with Jordan Dawson, Noah Anderson, Hugh McCluggage, Bailey Smith, Marcus Bontempelli and Ed Richards all selected. Matt Rowell and Max Holmes have won a spot on the bench, edging out Caleb Serong and Zak Butters.

The forward line is largely as expected, with Jeremy Cameron, Riley Thilthorpe, Jack Gunston and Jamie Elliott all getting the nod (Sam Darcy just missed out), while Kysaiah Pickett and Isaac Heeney edged out Izak Rankine for a forward/midfield role.

Jeremy Cameron celebrates a goal during the R22 match between Geelong and Essendon at GMHBA Stadium on August 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Max Gawn is the sole ruck in the side, with Brodie Grundy not getting enough votes to make the 22.

Those who made the AFL.com.au team but not the fan-voted side were Wilkie, Grundy, Clark, Dale and Serong.

Cameron, Nick Daicos and Wanganeen-Milera were the most popular players in the fans' team.

The official All-Australian team for 2025 will be unveiled at the AFL Awards Night on Thursday night.

The 2025 fan-voted AFL All-Australian team

FB: Josh Worrell, Harris Andrews, Lachie Ash

HB: Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera, Sam Taylor, Josh Daicos

C: Bailey Smith, Jordan Dawson, Hugh McCluggage

HF: Kozzy Pickett, Jeremy Cameron, Marcus Bontempelli

FF: Jamie Elliott, Riley Thilthorpe, Jack Gunston

Foll: Max Gawn, Nick Daicos, Noah Anderson

I/C: Max Holmes, Matt Rowell, Ed Richards, Isaac Heeney