Charlie Curnow, Christian Petracca and Brad Scott. Picture: AFL Photos

AS ATTENTION turns towards the first week of finals, it's season over for the bottom 10 clubs.

Some teams were never expected to reach September, while others have been disappointments to their legions of supporters in season 2025.

Injuries, coaching turmoil and holes in playing lists have all played their part. For every club outside the top eight here is its first priority in the off-season.

It's a simple enough task, but hard to accomplish: fix the footy. Since the Blues sat second on the ladder after round 16 last year, they have won just 11 of 32 matches. The game has quickly moved a long way past Carlton's stoppage-heavy game style, which was driven by brutish midfielders and strong-marking key forwards. The retooled football department needs to quickly reshape the list, with speed and skill a clear priority. The delayed debut of Jagga Smith will help, but the youngster won't be at his best straight after a knee reconstruction. Hanging on to Charlie Curnow despite his willingness to consider a move will help, but if he does end up moving - and stranger things have happened - the Blues need to target some run, ideally with players rather than picks so they can capitalise on their list's age profile. Finding a solution to the small forward gap will also help. Can Jesse Motlop or Ashton Moir develop into that player? Once the pieces are in place, the new assistant coaches under Michael Voss will quickly need to implement a more effective game plan while still maximising the strengths of the stars. Simple, but very difficult. - Michael Rogers

Michael Voss speaks to Patrick Cripps, Charlie Curnow and Jacob Weitering during the R17 match between Carlton and Collingwood at the MCG on July 4, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Bombers' No.1, 2 and 3 priorities have to be getting their injury issues under control. Essendon wasn't headed for the finals this year before its horror, unprecedented injury run, far less a top-four tilt, but the amount of key players struck by longer-term injury battles made it near on impossible to work out the Bombers' progress this season. Sam Draper, Nick Bryan, Darcy Parish, Harrison Jones, Kyle Langford, Jordan Ridley, Ben McKay, Zach Reid, Nic Martin, Will Setterfield, Lewis Hayes, Nik Cox and Jye Caldwell all missed significant chunks of the season with injuries and many will be out of action early next year too. Essendon has parted ways with performance boss Sean Murphy and is hunting a new figurehead of the department, and it is important the Bombers get it right because the ongoing injury problems have made it hard to attract players and put doubt in the minds of their current players as well. - Callum Twomey

Learn More 00:28

There's a myriad of issues that need addressing at Melbourne as it heads into one of its biggest and most significant off-seasons in recent times. First and foremost, the Demons need to get cracking on their replacement for Simon Goodwin. But their biggest priority - and one that the new coach will have a big say in - is the need to address their playing list. Do they stay the course with the current group, regenerate on the run, or cut deep and build a team around their young stars? The latter seems unlikely, but consecutive bottom-six finishes suggests that something has to give and all options could be on the table. Their lack of key forward options remains a glaring flaw, while major calls loom on their big guns - both Jake Lever and Steven May's names have been bandied about at various stages, while the trade talk around midfield bulls Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca has continued to simmer for the past 12 months. The Demons could yet keep them all, but a new coach - who is expected to be appointed well before the trade period begins - could have other ideas. But not all is bleak. Melbourne has already locked away newly minted All-Australian Kozzy Pickett, high-end draftees Harvey Langford, Xavier Lindsay and Caleb Windsor look ready to explode, while young guns Trent Rivers, Jake Bowey and Judd McVee (although yet to re-sign) all made significant strides this season. Ultimately, while plenty of big decisions await, Melbourne's biggest off-season priority is to nail its list strategy to build a side capable of contending again. - Alison O'Connor

Clayton Oliver and Christian Petracca embrace during Melbourne's win over Hawthorn in round two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Defence, defence, defence. Not for the first time, the Roos need to target at least one key defensive option in the trade period, but it's not just about personnel. Conceding more than 100 points a game speaks to a team-wide issue that needs to be addressed top to bottom. Getting George Wardlaw's body to a point where he can play consistent football must also be a priority, and any discussion about Harry Sheezel playing anywhere but on the ball has to be left in the past. Another top draftee, Zane Duursma, is at a fascinating point in his career and he needs to be either backed in with regular senior footy, or potentially moved on for draft capital. Another Luke Parker-like acquisition would be welcome for a side desperate for experience, but the Roos can't give up too much for it, particularly given they've already traded out their No.3 pick to Richmond. Working closer with the club's highly successful AFLW side could also help change the culture of the men's program, which is desperately needed after another lean campaign. - Martin Smith

Alastair Clarkson and George Wardlaw during the R21 match between North Melbourne and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on August 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

With the difficulties of the coaching succession plan behind it, Port will now start the Josh Carr era, and one priority for the new man in charge is to settle on his key-position players. Upcoming free agent Zak Butters will be one of the biggest talking points in the AFL over the next 12 months, as he weighs up whether to sign on or go elsewhere, but with him, Jason Horne-Francis and Connor Rozee, the midfield is in good order. Who supports All-Australian squad member Mitch Georgiades in the forward line and Aliir Aliir in the backline must be resolved though. Jack Lukosius had a retched first season at Alberton, destroyed by injury, while Todd Marshall's year was wiped out with a ruptured Achilles. Just what Carr gets from these two men is critical. Where does Ollie Lord fit in? Likewise at the other end, Esava Ratugolea and Brandon Zerk-Thatcher, recruited two years ago to resolve this issue, were patchy at best as they battled with their bodies. Is this the basis for a key defensive set-up? Does impressive round 24 debutant Harrison Ramm catapult into a regular team member? Continuity at both ends will at least give Carr a fighting chance in 2026. - Michael Whiting

Todd Marshall is seen during round 22, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

After investing heavily in the draft last November, Richmond will be aiming to get more games into the youth at Punt Road in 2026 than they did this year. Pick No.7 Josh Smillie only managed four VFL games and is yet to debut due to multiple hamstring strains. Sam Lalor played 11 games before season-ending hamstring surgery. Harry Armstrong managed seven appearances due to a long-term hamstring injury, while Taj Hotton played six senior games coming off a knee reconstruction. Teenagers are more vulnerable to soft tissue issues, but ideally a first full pre-season will help those four soar in season two. Josh Gibcus returned in round 24 after 527 days between AFL games and will now be aiming for a full pre-season for the first time since his first one after recovering from a knee reconstruction. The young talent at Richmond is crucial for the rebuild under Adem Yze. - Josh Gabelich

Sam Lalor, Josh Smillie and Harry Armstrong after the 2024 Telstra AFL Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Everything looks a little brighter with Nasiah Wanganeen Milera re-signing, but the big goal now is giving him a reason to stay beyond his new two-year deal. The Saints now have 24 months to get their list in better shape, and into a position to contend. Part of that will be finding ways to net key talent that's on the market during trade period. Tom De Koning's move to Moorabbin is well and truly underway, while tall defender Leek Aleer, midfielder Sam Flanders, defender Jack Silvagni and small forward Liam Ryan have all been linked to the Saints. While interest is good, the Saints need to identify the major gaps in their list and do whatever it takes to bring matching ready-made talent into the club. Wanganeen-Milera's re-signing is also expected to have a domino effect on housemate Marcus Windhager, who is out of contract at the end of the year. Along with Wanganeen-Milera, Hugh Boxshall and Hugo Garcia, Windhager was a key part of the Saints' engine room in 2025, so his recommitting will be another piece of the puzzle. – Sophie Welsh

Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera and Marcus Windhager during St Kilda's Sir Doug Nicholls Round Indigenous Guernsey shoot at Black Rock Beach on April 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Swans are expected to be a big player in the trade period as they look to bring a key forward through the door, but there's plenty to work on with the current group of players as well. A proper run at a full pre-season will be welcome given the injury issues they had early in 2025, with a particular focus on getting Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey back to full fitness. If the Swans are unable to land a big fish up forward – they have been linked to Charlie Curnow and Jamarra Ugle-Hagan – getting more reliable games out of this pair will be vital if they are to rise up the ladder again. Key defensive depth will be on the agenda as well given the reliance on Tom McCartin, who remains a vital part of the group but has an extensive concussion history, while Dane Rampe is 35 and nearing the end of his brilliant career. Dean Cox is determined to add more versatility to his playing group, and more midfield time for the likes of Callum Mills and Angus Sheldrick would allow Isaac Heeney to spend more time forward, while Nick Blakey's brief stints up the ground this year provided food for thought. Solving the Ollie Florent riddle will be another focus after he played just 16 senior games this season, a year after signing a five-year contract extension. - Martin Smith

Logan McDonald and Joel Amartey celebrate a goal during the R17 match between Sydney and St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on July 7, 2024. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

The Eagles' climb back up the ladder starts in the midfield, where they were regularly and convincingly beaten with a young group through 2025, ranking last in all of centre clearance (-3.7), overall clearance (-10.7) and contested possession (-18.0) differential. Andrew McQualter was able to patch up the midfield on the run with positional changes, but the priority over summer needs to be assembling a reliable, fit and competitive midfield group that will hold up in 2026. A fit Elliot Yeo is crucial after his ankle issues, while re-signed star Harley Reid could take a massive step with a big pre-season. If Elijah Hewett and Campbell Chesser can do likewise, and Jack Graham and Tim Kelly provide experience, then the Eagles have the personnel required for a much better engine room, with the flexibility to then keep Brady Hough and Tom McCarthy in defence. Using their prized picks in the Telstra AFL Draft on midfielders would also help, with some more leg speed needed. The club needs to get more out of the ruck position, with Matt Flynn showing form around the ground with his marking but often conceding large amounts of hitouts to advantage. Of all the areas on the field that need improvement, a more competitive midfield can make the biggest difference for West Coast in 2026. – Nathan Schmook

Elliot Yeo and Harley Reid during the round 12 match between West Coast and St Kilda at Optus Stadium, June 1, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Luke Beveridge conceded late last Sunday night as the sun set on the 2025 campaign that the Western Bulldogs need to improve down back. With Liam Jones injured early and struggling to reach the standards he set last year, Rory Lobb wasn't the same intercepting star this year. The Dogs have met with Jack Silvagni and are in the hunt with Collingwood and St Kilda after the free agent informed Carlton of his decision to pursue a fresh start at his exit meeting. If Silvagni doesn't land at Whitten Oval, the Bulldogs should look elsewhere. James O'Donnell will benefit from another full summer in defence, while Jedd Busslinger managed six appearances after serving a long apprenticeship in the VFL. Every other area of the ground is sorted, but there is one glaring hole at the kennel that needs fixing, either from internal growth or external help. - Josh Gabelich