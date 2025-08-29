The Magpies will relish being questioned in their premiership pursuit, superstar Nick Daicos said

Nick Daicos in action during the match between Richmond and Collingwood at the MCG in round 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

NICK Daicos has warned critics to write off Collingwood at their own peril as goalsneak Bobby Hill takes steps towards an unlikely finals recall.

Hill has managed just one senior appearance in more than two months, spending time away from the club while dealing with personal issues.

The 2023 Norm Smith medallist asked coach Craig McRae to leave the door ajar for him to feature in the Magpies' flag push, and has returned to training this week.

Hill appears a long shot to be considered for selection in the qualifying final against Adelaide on Thursday night, but his presence at the club has buoyed teammates.

"We know Bob's super important to what we do and it's sort of a day by day process with him," Daicos said.

"The (strength and conditioning) team just want to make sure he's completing his training, which he's doing at the moment.

Bobby Hill celebrates a goal during Collingwood's clash against Melbourne in round 13, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"It's so exciting to see him out there, running around with a ball in hand and taking blokes on.

"That's up to them when (they think) he's fit to be ready and we're just enjoying seeing him around."

Collingwood topped the ladder for 11 consecutive weeks but won only two of its last seven home and away games, finishing fourth after a last-round escape against Melbourne.

The form dip, coupled with key defender Jeremy Howe's latest injury setback, has led critics to question the Magpies' flag credentials.

"We relish that. Write us off at your own peril, I guess," Daicos said.

Nick Daicos celebrates with a goal during the match between Adelaide and Collingwood at Adelaide Oval in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We're ready to go, we know our game's in great shape and we can't wait to get to Adelaide."

A fiery clash looms, after a controversial fallout from the Crows' three-point win over Collingwood in round 23.

Izak Rankine was handed a four-match ban for a homophobic slur directed at a Magpies opponent.

"Playing over there a couple of weeks ago was such a great game and playing in front of that crowd with the momentum swings, we really relish," Daicos said.

Learn More 28:37

"(We learned) that our game's in really good stead. They're the ladder leaders and we lost the game by under a kick.

"It probably could've gone either way so we know that if we play our best footy we'll take it right up to them."

Daicos claimed the AFL Players' Association MVP award this week and was named in the All-Australian team for the third time.

Nick Daicos after being presented with the Leigh Matthews Trophy for Most Valuable Player during the 2025 AFL Awards at Centrepiece on August 28, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

He is also among the leading Brownlow Medal contenders after finishing second behind Carlton's Patrick Cripps last year.

But the 22-year-old Daicos insists he isn't distracted from the task at hand against Adelaide, with a home preliminary final the prize for the winner.

"It's obviously such an amazing award and it would be a privilege to even be in contention for it ... but I'm solely focused on Thursday night," he said.

"It's such an amazing opportunity to get back in a finals series and that's where my focus lies."

Also on Friday, the Magpies announced Howe and fellow veteran Steele Sidebottom will continue next season on one-year deals.