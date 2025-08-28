Jordan Dawson is well-placed to contend for his first Brownlow Medal after a stunning season, according to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor

Jordan Dawson (right) celebrates a goal during Adelaide's win over Hawthorn in round 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ADELAIDE skipper Jordan Dawson is on track to cap a fantastic season with his first Brownlow Medal, according to AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor.

With the home-and-away season now wrapped up, Dawson has been tipped to finish on 32 votes and is predicted to take home the Brownlow Medal ahead of a fierce chasing pack.

The Brownlow Predictor shows Dawson one vote clear of both Collingwood superstar Nick Daicos and Geelong recruit Bailey Smith on 31 votes each, while he is also two votes clear of Gold Coast captain Noah Anderson on 30 votes.

Smith's 31-vote haul is all the more remarkable given the Cats favourite missed three games this season due to injury.

Dawson is tipped to poll in 14 of 23 games for Adelaide this season, including nine games worthy of three-vote performances, which the Brownlow Predictor believes will be enough to see him scrape over the line.

Brisbane gun Hugh McCluggage (28 votes), Melbourne skipper Max Gawn (27 votes) and Gold Coast star Matt Rowell (27 votes) are within touching distance of Dawson.

Another contingent led by Port Adelaide star Zak Butters (26 votes), Greater Western Sydney bull Tom Green (26 votes) and the recently re-signed Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (25 votes) are also tipped to be in contention.

AFL.com.au's Brownlow Predictor has correctly tipped the last two Brownlow Medal winners, having had Brisbane's Lachie Neale (2023) and Carlton's Patrick Cripps (2024) winning in recent years.

AFL.com.au Brownlow Predictor

32 Jordan Dawson (Adel)

31 Nick Daicos (Coll)

31 Bailey Smith (Geel)

30 Noah Anderson (GC)

28 Hugh McCluggage (BL)

27 Max Gawn (Melb)

27 Matt Rowell (GC)

Sharp EIT Solutions AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Leaderboard

103 Noah Anderson (GC), Bailey Smith (Geel)

97 Matt Rowell (GC)

96 Nick Daicos (Coll)

92 Max Gawn (Melb)

90 Jordan Dawson (Adel)

89 Marcus Bontempelli (WB)

87 Zak Butters (PA)

87 Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (StK)

85 Ed Richards (WB)