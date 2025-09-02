After being under an injury cloud due to a foot concern, Pie Beau McCreery will line up against the Crows

Beau McCreery in action during a Collingwood training session on September 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

COLLINGWOOD premiership forward Beau McCreery has been cleared to face Adelaide in Thursday night's qualifying final.

The pressure forward has been under an injury cloud since injuring his foot in the round 24 win over Melbourne on August 22.

McCreery was put through a fitness test at the AIA Centre before training with the main group on Tuesday.

The South Australian didn't train much last week after his foot was trodden on against the Demons before the pre-finals bye.

Speaking on Tuesday, Collingwood coach Craig McRae confirmed McCreery will face the Crows, with the Magpies flying to Adelaide on Wednesday.

"Beau will play. He's done everything he's needed to do to prove his fitness today," McRae said.

Beau McCreery kicks the ball during a Collingwood training session on September 2, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"We'll back him in and back our medical department in that he'll be available."

Jordan De Goey sent a brief scare through the Magpies camp when he copped a knock, but the 29-year-old returned and is fine for the trip to South Australia.

Norm Smith medallist Bobby Hill didn't train on Tuesday and is facing an uphill battle to feature at all in September due to the personal reasons that have limited him to one appearance as the sub since round 15.

Bobby Hill warms up ahead of the R21 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at the MCG on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

McRae confirmed that the livewire forward missed training due to a family reason and won't play this Thursday night, although the door isn't closed on a return in the finals.

Collingwood will need to replace Jeremy Howe after he injured his groin last month, which will rule him out until preliminary final weekend.

Cricket convert Wil Parker is well placed to replace the veteran as part of a defensive rejig against the Crows.

Parker played against Adelaide in round 23 and has played three games this year after five in 2024.

"We'll certainly consider Wil (Parker)," McRae said.

Wil Parker is tackled by Jake Soligo during Collingwood's clash against Adelaide in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"He played really well in Adelaide only a couple of rounds ago and we just love his fight and his tenacity at the ball. He's certainly a name that his magnet will be hard to remove from the team.

"A couple of weeks ago we had the same issue with 'Howie' not playing, but out system really stands up. We've just got to back our system in that we've got players behind the ball to support the aerial stuff.

"It's not a one-person defence and we kept them to 30-odd inside 50s that day and I know this game will be a lot different but there's a similar approach to how we attack our defence."