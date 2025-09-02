Mark Keane greets fans after the R18 match between Adelaide and Western Bulldogs at Marvel Stadium on July 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S AFL Daily Round Table, star journalists Sarah Olle, Josh Gabelich and Damian Barrett unpack all of football's big issues.

- The crew relives AFL Awards night and praises Bailey Smith's openness about his mental health

- Mark Keane is a genuine 'sliding doors' story at Adelaide

- St Kilda under pressure to nail this year's trade and draft period

- A look ahead to what promises to be a sensational finals series

- Regular favourites: Get it off your chest, Fact or Furphy, Go with Your Gut, Out on a Limb

