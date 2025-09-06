You can watch every game of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons LIVE on AFL.com.au and the AFL Live Official App

Mitch Lewis celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Collingwood in round 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

STATE LEAGUE footy is back and you can catch every VFL and VFLW game LIVE and FREE on the AFL Live Official App and AFL.com.au.

It's set to be a huge weekend of action in the Smithy's VFL with both semi-final matches to be played on Saturday. Box Hill hosts Brisbane in the second semi-final from 11.40am AEST, with the winner to take on minor premier Footscray in a preliminary final.

Frankston then meets Casey in the first semi-final from 7.35pm AEST, with the winner to face Southport in a prelim.

Both preliminary finals will be played on the weekend of September 13-14, ahead of the 2025 Smithy’s VFL Grand Final on Sunday, September 21.

The VFL home and away season will consist of 21 rounds, with every team to play 18 matches. The top 10 teams on the ladder will qualify for the finals series, which will conclude with the Grand Final on the weekend of September 20-21.

North Melbourne-Werribee came from behind to defeat arch-rivals Collingwood by six points to secure back to back VFLW premierships.

You will also be able to watch the best under-18 footballers in the country LIVE and FREE for the Marsh AFL National Championships.

The AFL's commitment to live streaming of the 2025 VFL and VFLW seasons ensures greater exposure for players and clubs to a national audience, and makes it easier for fans, families and recruiters to watch some of the best state-league prospects as they push for their AFL or AFLW opportunity.

