The teams are in for Thursday night's qualifying final between Adelaide and Collingwood

L-R: Mason Cox, Luke Pedlar, Dan McStay. Pictures: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD has confirmed the axing of Dan McStay for its qualifying final against Adelaide, with Mason Cox recalled for just his ninth game this season.

Cox is back for his first game since round 19, recalled for the clash at Adelaide Oval along with youngster Wil Parker, who will play just his ninth AFL game.

McStay has made way alongside the injured Jeremy Howe, while there is again no room for Bobby Hill, who continues to deal with personal issues.

As confirmed earlier in the week, forward Beau McCreery has been cleared of a foot issue and is ready to play.

As expected, the Crows have recalled young defender Max Michalanney and forward Luke Pedlar, who have both recovered from hamstring injuries.

Sid Draper and Billy Dowling have been omitted from the side that beat North Melbourne in round 24.

The sold-out clash at Adelaide Oval is set to be a tense affair, if history is any guide. The past six games between the two sides have been decided by a combined margin of just 25 points, including a nailbiting three-point win to the Crows on August 16.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

Adelaide v Collingwood at Adelaide Oval, 7.10pm ACST

ADELAIDE

In: M.Michalanney, L.Pedlar

Out: B.Dowling (omitted), S.Draper (omitted)

R24 sub: Brodie Smith

COLLINGWOOD

In: W.Parker, M.Cox

Out: J.Howe (groin), D.McStay (omitted)

R24 sub: Roan Steele