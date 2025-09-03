Lawson Humphries gives an honest assessment of his second season in the AFL

Geelong defender Lawson Humphries ahead of the 2025 finals series. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG defender Lawson Humphries hopes working through a bout of the "second-year blues" can set him up to thrive in the heat of finals.

Silky-skilled Humphries was a revelation for Geelong in 2024, making his mark with his poise off half-back across 11 games.

While he has played twice as many games this year, he has found his second year in the system a more challenging experience.

"Personally, I've felt like it's been a bit of the second-year blues," Humphries said.

"It's been a pretty tough year.

Lawson Humphries in action during Geelong's clash against Adelaide in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I had such a fun start here with the (Indigenous) All Stars, and just the start of the year was so much fun, and getting back into footy, we all love that.

"But it definitely mentally is a lot more than probably I anticipated.

"So it's been a really good learning year and coming into finals, I feel like I've learnt a lot from the season that is going to hold me in good stead for the finals series."

Getting to grips with the grind of needing to be at his best week-to-week has been a challenge for the young West Australian.

"Last year I didn't play a full year, so I kind of came in had lots of energy and that's really easy, because you're just getting started and you feel like you're trying to prove yourself," he said.

"And obviously I'm still trying to prove myself, but it probably does feel a bit different compared to your first year and the excitement of everything being new.

"It's probably just been about mentally being as best prepared and physically preparing myself as best I can the whole year."

That includes finding a balance.

Humphries, 22, relishes living with a housemate who isn't involved with the football club, while continuing to juggle football with studying anthropology at university.

"I have felt mentally more tired at times. So doing uni probably has been a bit more of a drag compared to last year," he said.

"But it's still really good and gives me a bit of a balance - I go home and not thinking about footy, I'm thinking about what I have to do for my uni assignments."

With a stronger body and a full season behind him, he is ready for the heat of finals.

"Last year was just a total unknown, whereas this year, you kind of know how hot it's going to be and how tough the games are and how good the opposition is," he said.

Reigning premier Brisbane ended Geelong's season in last year's preliminary final, adding some extra spice to Friday night's qualifying final at the MCG.

Humphries said the Cats would look more at what they could learn from two losses to Brisbane this year than the 2024 heartbreak.

"We've developed quite a good rivalry with Brisbane. So definitely I'm looking forward to playing them," he said.

"They're a good team. They're the reigning premiers, so I think everybody wants to beat them."