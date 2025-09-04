The Western Bulldogs have turned their attention to Saints defender Callum Wilkie after missing out on Jack Silvagni

Callum Wilkie in action during St Kilda's clash with Fremantle in round 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs have turned their attention to Callum Wilkie as a trade target after missing out on Carlton free agent Jack Silvagni.

AFL.com.au understands the Bulldogs have launched a significant tilt at the St Kilda star as they look to secure a gun defender to add to their ranks.

The Dogs' offer for Wilkie is believed to be a four-year deal worth more than $1 million a season.

Wilkie, 29, is contracted to the Saints for the next two seasons.

The Bulldogs are taking a targeted approach in their search for key defensive stocks.

The Dogs have younger backs James O'Donnell, Jedd Busslinger and Buku Khamis developing in their ranks but have been on quest to add experience, with Khamis a target for Carlton in the off-season with a year to run on his contract at the Dogs.

Wilkie's future has been in the spotlight across recent months.

St Kilda has made significant plays for fellow defensive duo Silvagni and Leek Aleer, as well as ruck Tom De Koning, forward Liam Ryan and are among the clubs with interest in Sam Flanders.

Wilkie signed a four-year deal through to 2027 midway through the 2023 campaign, but has since become an All-Australian and a best and fairest winner at the Saints.

Wilkie, who is due to turn 30 before the start of next season, has played 155 games for the club is viewed internally at St Kilda as a future captain.