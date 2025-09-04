Former skipper David Swallow's inclusion will lift his teammates against Fremantle, says Damien Hardwick

David Swallow celebrates during the round eight match between Brisbane and Gold Coast at the Gabba, May 4, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

DAMIEN Hardwick says there is an emotional element to selecting David Swallow for Gold Coast's first final on Saturday night, hoping his retiring club champion can be a source of inspiration for the Suns.

Hardwick has confirmed Swallow as part of Gold Coast’s 23 to face Fremantle at Optus Stadium, in the same week the inaugural Sun said 2025 would be his last season.

The 32-year-old will run out for his 248th game against the Dockers, overcoming a knee injury in recent weeks to put his hand up for selection.

"We love what Dave brings and how he operates. He is Gold Coast," Hardwick said on Thursday morning.

"He brings not only his physical and combative nature on-field, but he also brings a spirit we want to play with.

"That's a thing you've got to consider as a coach. There is very much an emotional state you want your side to play in, and I think Dave will add to that emotional state.

"I think our guys are mature enough to understand the significance of the milestone and the significance of Dave Swallow playing, and hopefully it provides some sort of inspiration too."

Hardwick would not divulge whether Swallow would be the substitute or start in the 22, but the triple-premiership coach did confirm he left the veteran out of the final round win over Essendon in the hope Gold Coast would qualify for finals.

"He had a pretty big knee injury that would have kept most people out," Hardwick said.

"It sums up Dave Swallow, he'll do anything to play, he'll give everything to play.

"He loves the club so much. It's why we picked him. He didn't get given a game, he earnt the game, absolutely."

Swallow has played seven games this season, four as the sub, and will return to his home state for Gold Coast's maiden appearance in the finals.

Ahead of the club's main training session before heading to Perth on Friday, Hardwick said he wanted his team to "lean into" the experience of facing a partisan Fremantle crowd.

"It's not often you get the opportunity. Finals are really really hard to make," he said.

"We want our players to enjoy the build-up, don't wish the week away and stay where your feet are."