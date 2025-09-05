The match review findings from Thursday night's qualifying final between Adelaide and Collingwood are in

Jordan De Goey in action during the qualifying final between Collingwood and Adelaide at Adelaide Oval on September 4, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

COLLINGWOOD bull Jordan De Goey has escaped suspension while Adelaide defender Mark Keane has been slapped with a massive fine after Thursday night's fiery qualifying final at Adelaide Oval.

De Goey starred in the Magpies' 11.13 (79) to 8.7 (55) win over Adelaide with 26 disposals, six clearances and a goal, but came under scrutiny over contact with Worrell that could have seen him miss the preliminary final in a fortnight.

Worrell was trying to kick the ball when De Goey came across in an apparent attempt to smother and caught his opponent high

After the match, De Goey insisted the collision was "just a smother", with Match Review Officer Michael Christian agreeing there was nothing in it to warrant a ban. The incident was graded as careless conduct, low impact and high contact, drawing a $3000 fine ($2000 with an early plea).

Worrell wasn't seriously hurt in the incident and played out the match as one of Adelaide's most prolific ball-winners.

Worrell was not cited in the findings over his high contact on Collingwood's Lachie Schultz.

Schultz bent over to gather the ball and was clipped on the head by Worrell, but got up immediately to take his free kick and played out the match.

Meanwhile, Keane was hit with a huge $10,000 fine ($6250 with an early plea) after he appeared to elbow Steele Sidebottom during the second quarter.

It was the Irishman's sixth offence for striking, with the charge graded as careless conduct, low impact and high contact.