Tasmania Football Club will field teams in the VFL and VFLW in 2026

The Tasmania Devils' inaugural jumper during the club's launch at Paranaple Convention Centre on March 18, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

The AFL has today confirmed the Tasmania Football Club will field teams in the Victorian Football League (VFL) and Victorian Football League Women’s (VFLW) in 2026.

Tasmania will join the competitions on a full-time basis from next season as the club continues preparations for entry into the AFL and AFLW after being awarded the 19th licence in 2023.

Tasmania previously competed in the VFL for eight seasons between 2001 to 2008.

The Devils will host VFL and VFLW home matches in Hobart and Launceston, with the possibility of also playing games in Penguin.

AFL Executive General Manager Football Performance, Greg Swann, said joining the VFL and VFLW was an exciting step forward for the Tasmania Football Club and its more than 210,000 foundation members.

“The Tasmania Devils continue to make great progress led by Chairman Grant O’Brien, CEO Brendon Gale, the board, and inaugural team members Kath McCann and Jack Riewoldt,” Swann said.

“More than 210,000 members have signed up and pledged their support, signifying great momentum and backing for the club. The introduction into the VFL and VFLW competitions is another milestone in the club’s short history.

“A clear component of the licence bid from the Tasmanian taskforce was a new roofed stadium at Macquarie Point with a capacity of at least 23,000. The AFL’s continued position is that this is a condition for the grant of the 19th licence.”

Tasmania Football Club CEO, Brendon Gale, said: “This is an exciting and strategic step in the development of our football club.

“Our entry into the VFL and VFLW marks the start of our on-field journey and plays a crucial role in laying the foundations for our AFL and AFLW teams.

“It also addresses a long-standing gap in the Tasmanian football pathway. For too long, local players have had to leave the state to pursue elite opportunities. This is the beginning of a new Tasmania Football Club pathway that allows Tasmanian talent to develop, perform and be rewarded – right here at home.

“It will also be the first time our members can cheer on their club in a competition, and we can’t wait for that.

“From 2026, Tasmania runs out as one. Our on-field story begins, and it belongs to every Tasmanian.”