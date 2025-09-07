The match review findings from Saturday's elimination finals are in

Lloyd Meek and Kieren Briggs compete in a ruck contest during the elimination final between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at Engie Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN ruck Lloyd Meek has been slapped with a fine for striking during his side's thrilling elimination final win over Greater Western Sydney, while Giants forward Callum Brown has also been fined for his strike on James Worpel.

Meek clipped Giant Kieren Briggs in a ruck contest during the first quarter but the incident wasn't deemed worthy of a free kick at the time.

Meanwhile, Brown's controversial off-the-ball strike on Hawks midfielder Worpel also occurred in the opening quarter as Hawthorn was firing on all cylinders after a dominant start to the game.

Brown struck Worpel's chest which resulted in a 50m penalty and goal to Karl Amon to continue the Hawks' first-quarter momentum.

Learn More 01:14

The match review officer handed both players a $1000 fine (with an early guilty plea).

Hawks captain James Sicily has also been hit with a $1000 fine (with an early plea) for careless contact with an umpire.