Jai Newcombe had to wait for his AFL chance and the Hawks gun continues to use rejection as motivation

Jai Newcombe poses for a photo during a Hawthorn media opportunity on September 8, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HAWTHORN midfielder Jai Newcombe will always carry a chip on his shoulder as he chases the ultimate success.

A self-described "late bloomer", Newcombe was overlooked by every AFL club before the Hawks gave the then 19-year-old Box Hill midfielder a shot via the 2021 mid-season rookie draft.

Now 24, Newcombe starred for Hawthorn as he marked his 100-game milestone with 32 disposals, 12 clearances and a goal in the elimination final victory over Greater Western Sydney.

And he shapes as one of the keys to the Hawks' flag aspirations as they eye an upset of minor premier Adelaide in Friday night's semi-final.

"It gives you a bit of a point to prove with certain things and a small, little motivator that will always be there," Newcombe said on Monday of his initial rejection.

"It helps with my motivation and trying to get the most out of myself.

"I was small when I was 16 to 18, fighting for positions that were already taken by better players at that time.

"It's just how the cookie crumbled for me."

Newcombe played under current Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell at Box Hill before finally receiving the draft call, in the final season before Mitchell took over from Alastair Clarkson.

Despite having to take the long route to the big league, Newcombe said playing in the AFL was always something he had aspired to.

"I guess the likelihood of it coming true becomes smaller and smaller as time goes," he said.

"But I always hoped to be here in the AFL world and I'm pretty fortunate with how it's all turned out."

Newcombe was crucial in the Hawthorn midfield's ability to get on top of GWS and is relishing the prospect another huge test against Adelaide's engine room.

He is bracing for a response from Crows captain Jordan Dawson, who was below his best in the qualifying final loss to Collingwood.

"He's been an elite leader for their side for a good three years now," Newcombe said.

"I have no doubt if they were unhappy with how he performed last week that he's going to respond.

Jai Newcombe celebrates during the Elimination Final between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at ENGIE Stadium, September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We'll be looking to nullify as good as we can and we're looking forward to the challenge."

Hawthorn has lost six of its past seven matches at Adelaide Oval, where its 2024 campaign ended in a heartbreaking three-point defeat to Port Adelaide.

The Hawks were beaten there by Adelaide as recently as round 21, but Newcombe insists his teammates hold no fears about the venue.

"I quite like going to Adelaide Oval," he said.

"It's a pretty cool venue with the old scoreboard and it's always full of passionate fans when you go over to Adelaide.

"I'm not sure what the underlying factor is there."