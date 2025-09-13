Check out all the best players from this weekend's VFL, SANFL and WAFL action

FINALS in state leagues around the country are heating up, and we'll bring you a wrap of all the action.

Check out how your team fared in the VFL, WAFL and SANFL this weekend.

State league affiliate: Adelaide (SANFL)

This weekend: Lost to Norwood in a semi-final

State league affiliate: Brisbane (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Box Hill in a semi-final

State league affiliate: Carlton (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Collingwood (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in VFL Wildcard Final

State league affiliate: Essendon (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Peel Thunder (WAFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for WAFL finals

State league affiliate: Geelong (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Gold Coast (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: GWS Giants (VFL)

This weekend: Eliminated in VFL Wildcard Final

State league affiliate: Box Hill Hawks (VFL)

This weekend: Preliminary final - Footscray v Box Hill at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday September 13, 2.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Box Hill's clash

Box Hill may be out of the VFL premiership race after losing to Footscray on Saturday, but there were plenty of players who will be hoping they may not have played their last game of football for the season just yet.

However, veteran Luke Breust's year, and possibly career, finished when the 34-year-old suffered a serious knee injury.

Learn More 01:19

Cam Mackenzie was the Hawks' most prolific with 27 disposals and seven clearances, with Henry Hustwaite similarly busy with 26 and nine.

Ned Reeves dominated in the ruck with 55 hitouts as well as 11 touches, helped out at the bounces by Max Ramsden who kicked two goals from nine disposals.

Young tall Jasper Scaife also kicked two goals from his 12 disposals.

Jasper Scaife during the VFL Preliminary Final between Footscray and Box Hill at Mission Whitten Oval, September 13th, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jai Serong slotted one major from 18 touches and nine marks, Cody Anderson kicked one from 16 disposals, and rookie Matt Hill kicked one from eight touches.

Seamus Mitchell got among the action with 12 disposals, Bailey Macdonald had 16, William McCabe had a dozen, and veteran Sam Frost finished with 11 touches and six marks.

Other senior Hawks in action included Bodie Ryan (16 disposals) and James Blanck (11).

State league affiliate: Casey Demons (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Frankston in a semi-final

State league affiliate: North Melbourne (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Port Adelaide Magpies (SANFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for SANFL finals

State league affiliate: Richmond (VFL)

This weekend: Lost to Brisbane in an elimination final

State league affiliate: Sandringham (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: Sydney (VFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for VFL finals

State league affiliate: West Coast (WAFL)

This weekend: Did not qualify for WAFL finals

State league affiliate: Footscray (VFL)

This weekend: Preliminary final - Footscray v Box Hill at Mission Whitten Oval, Saturday September 13, 2.10pm AEST

MATCH CENTRE Check out all the stats from Footscray's clash

While he didn't play a senior game this year, Anthony Scott has performed strongly at state league level and put in another big showing in Footscray's 31-point VFL preliminary final win against Box Hill.

Scott racked up 37 disposals, nine clearances and seven tackles and will be hoping to impress again in next week's Grand Final against Southport.

Fellow veteran Adam Treloar also got plenty of the ball with 31 touches, while tall defender Jed Busslinger played against type to tally 30 disposals along with seven marks.

Learn More 02:03

A trio of 2024 draftees impressed: Lachie Jaques finishing with 21 disposals, Cooper Hynes with 16 and two goals, and Josh Dolan also kicking a pair of majors from 12 touches.

Young ruck Lachlan Smith had 11 disposals, seven tackles and 29 hitouts, with help from exciting tall prospect Jordan Croft.

Oskar Baker had 15 touches, Nick Coffield finished with 17, and Caleb Poulter had 13 along with one goal.

Mid-season draftee Zac Walker was the Bulldogs' major goalkicker with four, while fellow in-season pick up Michael Sellwood finished with 17 disposals.

Other senior Dogs in action included Liam Jones (12 touches, seven marks), Ryan Gardner (12, five), Luke Kennedy (seven touches) and Arthur Jones (two, three tackles).