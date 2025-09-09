Hawthorn and North Melbourne are among those in the market for Callan Ward to join their football department

Callan Ward after the Elimination Final between Greater Western Sydney and Hawthorn at Engie Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RETIRED Greater Western Sydney champion Callan Ward is being courted by clubs in the market for development and leadership coaches, including North Melbourne and Hawthorn.

The 35-year-old is in the process of moving back to Melbourne and is understood to be considering football department roles at Victorian clubs in 2026.

Ward's final season in the AFL ended in May when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament, before the Giants' campaign finished on Saturday when Hawthorn won the elimination final by 19 points.

The Kangaroos are understood to be interested in Ward again, this time in a coaching capacity, a year after attempting to lure him to finish his playing career at Arden Street.

North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson is looking to add fresh voices to his coaching department ahead of his fourth season at the club.

The Kangaroos currently have two vacancies with midfield coach Leigh Adams departing after six years in coaching roles, while development coach Emma Kearney will focus on her playing career with the AFLW team.

Hawthorn has also reached out to Ward to join Sam Mitchell's coaching panel when the club relocates from Waverley Park to the Kennedy Community Centre in Dingley this off-season.

Callan Ward during the R3 match between Hawthorn and GWS at UTAS Stadium on March 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Hawks aren't anticipating many changes to the football department, but are in the market for a development coach to boost the program.

Clubs are armed with more money this off-season following recent confirmation from the AFL of a soft cap increase of $750,000 in 2026 and a further $350,000 in 2027.

Hawthorn explored a move for retiring Geelong midfielder Mitch Duncan before he decided he would return to Perth to join West Coast as an assistant coach once the Cats' season concludes later this month.

Mitch Duncan warms up ahead of his 300th match during the R11 match between Geelong and Western Bulldogs at GMHBA Stadium on May 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Clubs are also looking at leadership roles for Ward, similar to the role performed by former St Kilda captain Jarryn Geary at the Western Bulldogs.

Ward is yet to make a decision on what's next and is considering a new career as a firefighter longer term, but that process takes 6-8 months and won't stop clubs trying to add the universally admired leader to their programs.

The former captain announced his retirement at the start of August, two months after undergoing a second knee reconstruction, following 327 appearances for the Giants and the Western Bulldogs.

The games record holder at GWS thought 2024 was going to be his last season in the AFL, but then made the decision to sign on for an 18th season in 2025 to chase an elusive premiership with the Giants.

To do that, Ward lived apart from his wife, Ruby Keddie, and three children this year after they returned to Melbourne to be closer to family after more than a decade in New South Wales.