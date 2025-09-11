Former Fremantle, Collingwood and Brisbane defender has retired

James Aish warms up ahead of the round 21 match between Essendon and Fremantle at the MCG in round 21, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE-CLUB defender James Aish has announced his retirement after 186 games at AFL level.

Aish played the bulk of his career at the Dockers, but managed just three senior games this season.

Born into a legendary football family in South Australia, Aish was drafted by Brisbane with pick No.7 in 2013.

After 32 games at the Lions, he moved to Collingwood at the end of the 2015 season.

His time at the Magpies yielded 50 games, including all four games in their 2018 finals campaign, which included the narrow Grand Final loss to West Coast.

James Aish in action during round 20, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

"It's been a privilege to have played across three really good team in three states," said Aish, who played 104 times for the Dockers.

"It's brought great challenges with moving, meeting new teammates and playing new positions, but it’s also been a blessing to meet great people along the way.

"When I look back on my career the real value has been bringing joy to my family, friends, fans and staff."

