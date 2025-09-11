One Essendon great can't see Zach Merrett continuing as captain after his meeting with Hawthorn, while the Bombers concede they face a difficult situation

Zach Merrett celebrates with fans after Essendon's win over Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium in round three, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON chief executive Craig Vozzo says senior players will have a critical role in the "complex" decision around whether Zach Merrett retains the captaincy next season, if he remains at the club.

The messy situation around the key role comes amid calls led by Bombers legend Tim Watson for Merrett to "hold up his end of the bargain" after signing a long-term deal with the club.

Merrett is in the spotlight after details emerged of his meeting with Hawthorn coach Sam Mitchell this week.

The 29-year-old midfielder is contracted until the end of 2027 and Essendon has declared it won't trade its prized asset "under any circumstances".

Despite the club's stance, Merrett's playing future is set to be a hot topic during the October player exchange period.

Bombers coach Brad Scott said on Wednesday he wants Merrett to remain as captain next season.

But Vozzo said there won't be a decision around Merrett's position as skipper while "emotions are running really high", and most likely not until early in 2026.

"If I was to make an emotional decision I'd just say, 'No way Zach can be the captain of the club'. But it doesn't work like that," Vozzo said on SEN on Thursday.

"You take the emotion out of it, understanding the honour and the privilege.

"The other critical piece, process wise, is the position of his teammates.

"In every leadership process I've ever been involved in, the position of the senior players and the position of the playing group is critical to that assessment."

Watson, a three-time premiership star and former captain who played 307 games for Essendon, felt Merrett could not continue as skipper.

"Can you have a player captain your club who wants to leave? No, I don't think you can," Watson said on SEN.

"The leader must be, in my opinion, of all things totally committed.

"That person has to embody and carry forth the culture you live."

Watson added Merrett will be "diminished" in the eyes of many Essendon fans if he leaves.

Zach Merrett ahead of the Round 24 match between Essendon and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on August 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"If he stays and helps the club achieve success, even if he never gets to experience it, he will be a forever great of the Essendon Football Club," Watson said.

Merrett could yet be one of four senior players headed for the Tullamarine exit door.

Jordan Ridley and Jayden Laverde are looking to depart, while ruck Sam Draper will join Brisbane as a free agent.

Ridley has been linked to the Lions, after signing a lucrative contract extension last year that ties him to the Bombers until the end of 2029.

Jordan Ridley is seen injured during Essendon's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Vozzo conceded "bridges need to be mended" over the off-season.

"Zach is a highly driven guy so we need to respect the fact that it's been a long season for him," Vozzo said.

"He, in his own mind, has spoken to us around where he's at in his career.

"The first point's always respect for the other person's opinion and then there's rebuilding relationship."

Vozzo cited the example of Christian Petracca while arguing "it is not the first time this sort of thing's happened at a football club".

"I've been involved in situations over the years. People move forward," he said.

"You respect people's opinion, respect the wider position of the club and get on with life."

Merrett's bid to join a club like Hawthorn is clearly driven by his desire to win a premiership.

Zach Merrett and Connor Macdonald during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at Melbourne Cricket Ground, on March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

But Vozzo took umbrage to Mitchell's tactics in pursuing Merrett and followed Scott in taking a swipe at his former West Coast colleague.

Mitchell also hit the headlines earlier this season when details of his secret meeting with Eagles captain Oscar Allen leaked.

"I know 'Mitch' well, obviously having worked with him (at West Coast). It doesn't surprise me," Vozzo said.

"But two club captains this year is an interesting one; one with a two-year contract.

"Yeah, I didn't like that. But anyway, that's life."

Essendon's most recent finals win was in 2004 and it finished 15th this season with a 6-17 record on the back of a horror injury run.