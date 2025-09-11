IN TODAY'S AFL Daily, star journalist Damian Barrett and footy expert Kate McCarthy unpack all of football's big issues.
>> START LISTENING NOW
- The team look ahead to a blockbuster semi-final weekend, including a 'massive' QClash
- Jack Ginnivan arrives in Adelaide to a media circus
- Charlie Cameron's form heading into the semi-final is questionable
- Fallout from Zach Merrett meeting with Sam Mitchell
- Was it a missed opportunity not to schedule an AFLW game on Thursday night?
Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to AFL Daily NOW at Spotify or Apple Podcasts