In a letter to Essendon members, president Dave Barham said Zach Merrett and Jordan Ridley wouldn't be traded

Zach Merrett in action during Essendon's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round 19, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ESSENDON has again ruled out trading captain Zach Merrett or defender Jordan Ridley this off-season.

Merrett, who has two years to run on his contract at Essendon, met with Hawthorn on Tuesday as he makes clear his interest in moving away from the club.

TRADE HUB All the latest player movement news

In a letter to members on Friday, president Dave Barham insisted the Bombers wouldn't trade Merrett or Ridley, just days after coach Brad Scott and chief executive Craig Vozzo said likewise.

"Let me be clear. Zach Merrett is contracted to our football club and our position is clear, he is not for trade," he wrote.

"Zach has been an outstanding player for Essendon over a long period and will go down in history as one of our best ever players.

"We are committed to him, and we expect his commitment to our club to continue.

Learn More 26:33

"This club, with its proud 153-year history, is bigger than any single player, coach, or administrator. While champions have come and gone, the club has always endured and that will continue for the next 153 years. No one is bigger than the club.

"Jordan Ridley is contracted and is not for trade. We acknowledge his frustration in recent years with his body – we share these frustrations."

Barham said he was "very disappointed" to see Sam Draper depart, with the ruck to leave the club as a free agent, with Brisbane looming as his likely destination.

Sam Draper celebrates during the round one match between Hawthorn and Essendon at the MCG, March 14, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers have appointed Mathew Inness as their head of high performance and medical after a 2025 season ruined by injuries.

David Regan has also joined the club as senior strength and conditioning coach.

Speaking to AFL.com.au on Thursday, defender Mason Redman said he was disappointed by Merrett's decision to explore a trade to the Hawks.

"From my point of view, the initial thought is disappointment. Irrespective of the injury issues we've had this year, which derailed our on-field progress, I feel like off-field we were really making some inroads into making the club a great place to be around," he said.

"It's [a feeling of] disappointment that our captain, who is supposed to be leading us through this, is exploring other options."