There will be two preliminary finals at the MCG for just the 10th time

Geelong v Hawthorn and Collingwood v Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

WEEK three of the 2025 finals is set to deliver monster crowds, with the MCG to host both preliminary finals for just the second time since 2011.

Victories by Geelong and Collingwood last weekend secured the MCG a prelim double, and interest in the two blockbusters has only increased now that Hawthorn and Brisbane have qualified, setting up two finals built on strong recent rivalries.

All four seasons between 2008 and 2011 featured two MCG prelims but since then, there has been at least one prelim played outside Victoria each year, except 2019.

That 2019 season saw Richmond beat Geelong in front of a monster crowd of 94,423 on their way to its second of three premierships, before Collingwood hosted Greater Western Sydney the following evening.

Dustin Martin celebrates Richmond's victory over Geelong in the 2019 preliminary final. Picture: AFL Photos

That Magpies-Giants game drew a crowd of 77,828, with inclement weather and GWS's small supporter base contributing to the crowd figure not climbing above 80,000.

Since the top eight finals system - and two preliminary finals - was first introduced in 1994, the MCG has hosted both prelims on just nine occasions.

While Melbourne's long-range forecast shows a chance of rain this weekend, both finals are expected to draw huge numbers.

As a guide, Brisbane's win over Collingwood in round 21 drew a crowd of 82,326 at the MCG, while 88,746 watched the Easter Monday game between the Cats and Hawks back in April.

That combined figure of 171,072 indicates the 172,251 people who attended the two prelims in 2019, the record for a prelim weekend, could be in danger.

Tickets for both matches will go on sale on Monday.

Two preliminary finals at the MCG in the same season: 2025*, 2019, 2011, 2010, 2009, 2008, 2000, 1999, 1998, 1997

WEEK THREE FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

First preliminary final

Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

Tickets on sale through Ticketek on Monday, September 15

10am-2pm AEST: Competing club members

12pm AEST: AFL Members

3pm AEST: General public

(subject to availability)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Second preliminary final

Collingwood v Brisbane at the MCG, 5.15pm AEST

Tickets on sale through Ticketek on Monday, September 15

10am-2pm AEST: Competing club members

12pm AEST: AFL Members

3pm AEST: General public

(subject to availability)