Premiership Cup during the 2025 AFL Finals Launch at Lennox St Gallery on September 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG will take on Hawthorn on Friday night for a spot in the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final before Collingwood hosts either Brisbane or Gold Coast in a twilight time slot on Saturday.

The AFL has confirmed the fixture for week three of the finals, with the Cats to play the Hawks at the MCG at 7.40pm AEST on Friday night.

The Magpies will then host the winner of the Lions v Suns game from 5.15pm AEST on Saturday at the MCG.

The earlier start in Melbourne means, should the Lions/Suns win, they will be able to fly home on Saturday night instead of Sunday morning, aiding their preparation for the Toyota AFL Grand Final the following Saturday.

Tickets for both matches will go on sale on Monday, with further on-sale information to be released on Sunday.

WEEK THREE FINALS FIXTURE

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

First preliminary final

Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Second preliminary final

Collingwood v Brisbane/Gold Coast at the MCG, 5.15pm AEST