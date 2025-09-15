Jack Gunston and Jack Ginnivan both finished the semi-final on the bench but are in no doubt for the preliminary final

Jack Gunston (left) and Jack Ginnivan celebrate during the match between Hawthorn and Melbourne at the MCG in round 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN is one win away from becoming the first team to reach a Grand Final from eighth spot on the ladder.

Since the top eight was introduced in 1994 – and then tweaked in 2000 – only one other eighth-placed team has reached the penultimate weekend of the season.

That was North Melbourne in 2015 when the Kangaroos beat Richmond at the MCG and then Sydney at Stadium Australia, before falling to West Coast at Subiaco in the preliminary final.

The Hawks will face Geelong at the MCG on Friday night for the first time in September since the 2016 qualifying final loss by two points. Hawthorn played four other finals against the Cats during the Alastair Clarkson era, most famously winning the 2008 Grand Final by 26 points.

Hawthorn has almost a full-strength squad, except for 2023 Peter Crimmins Medallist Will Day and Calsher Dear.

Jack Gunston finished last Friday night's semi-final on the bench with a tight hamstring after kicking 5.3 but isn't considered in doubt this weekend.

The now two-time All-Australian forward didn't train outside on Monday, but spent the day at the club and doesn't need a scan on his hamstring.

Jack Ginnivan underwent a scan last week on his hamstring and was restricted at training before the trip to South Australia.

Like Gunston, Ginnivan sat out the final stages of the game with hamstring awareness, but the small forward completed a light session with the group on Monday and is expected to play on Friday night.

Jack Ginnivan in action at Hawthorn training on September 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Jarman Impey didn't train on Monday due to calf soreness, but is set to train in Wednesday's main session at Waverley Park.

Dear was ruled out of the semi-final due to a low-moderate grade hamstring strain that is likely to keep him sidelined for at least one more week.

Retiring champion small forward Luke Breust has impressed many internally was his positive outlook after his playing career ended in heartbreaking fashion in the VFL on Saturday.

The 34-year-old tore both his anterior cruciate ligament and medial collateral ligament, ending any chance of stepping in this month if required.

Breust announced his decision to retire at season's end in August and will exit the game as one of the most decorated small forwards of the modern era.