Baker Boy will perform at the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment. Picture: Brian Purnell, Mushroom Creative House

A powerhouse line-up of Australian award-winning artists will ignite the MCG this month, bringing homegrown star power to the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment.

From chart-toppers to crowd favourites, six of the nation’s most exciting acts will join international music icon Snoop Dogg on the hallowed turf, creating an unforgettable experience for fans on Saturday September 27.

With more than a billion streams and sold-out shows around the world, one of Australia’s most influential and celebrated artists, Tash Sultana will form part of Snoop Dogg’s band with a show-stopping guitar performance.

Following his performance at the 2021 Toyota AFL Grand Final, proud Yolŋu artist and six-time ARIA award winner, Baker Boy, returns for footy's biggest day. He will be joined by a powerful choir featuring Emma Donovan and Kee’ahn- both of whom appeared on the original recording of THICK SKIN, the current single from his upcoming album DJANDJAY.

Having performed at the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final, Australian singer-songwriter Vera Blue will return to perform the Australian National Anthem, while September specialist Mike Brady AM is back to belt-out his iconic football hit as part of the Toyota AFL retiree motorcade.

AFL Executive General Manager Customer and Commercial Bec Haagsma said it was great to have a stellar line up of Australian artists part of the Telstra Pre-Game entertainment.

"This year’s Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment promises to be an unforgettable Grand Final music spectacle," Haagsma said.

"Australia is brimming with incredible musical talent, and we’re thrilled to bring a stellar line-up of homegrown stars to the MCG as we celebrate the end of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership Season and crown this year’s premiers.

“I’d like to thank our long-standing partner Telstra for its support of this world-class event, and I can’t wait to see 100,000 fans at the MCG – along with millions more watching around the globe – come together to be entertained by some of the very best in music.”

Telstra Executive Brent Smart said, “We’re delighted to showcase and celebrate the extraordinary talent of our home-grown artists with this year’s entertainment line-up. These local artists reflect the passion and energy of the game in their music and their performances and will be sure to set the tone for an unforgettable day. We can’t wait to see Tash, Baker Boy, Emma, Kee’ahn, Vera and Mike on the big stage!”

The 2025 Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment will commence at 1:30pm AEST ahead of the 2025 Toyota AFL Grand Final that will be broadcast live, free and exclusively on Channel 7 and 7plus.

ABOUT AUSSIE ARTISTS

Tash Sultana

“It’s not every day you get chosen to join Snoop’s band and perform at the AFL Grand Final in front of 100,000 people, with millions more tuning in around the world.”

Bio: Multi-instrumentalist, engineer, producer, and entrepreneur Tash Sultana has never followed the script. From their early days busking on Melbourne’s streets to commanding global stages and amassing billions of streams, Tash has forged a ground-breaking career built on innovation, authenticity, and undeniable talent. With a career spanning over a decade, Tash Sultana’s accomplishments speak volumes amassing 15 ARIA nominations, and the 2023 Rolling Stone Global Artist Award. In 2025, Tash embarks on an exciting new chapter with Return to the Roots EP. Having amassed billions of streams, headlining major festivals, sold-out arena tours across the globe, and performances to hundreds of thousands of fans worldwide, Tash stands as one of Australia’s most influential and celebrated artists.

Baker Boy

‘I’m honoured to be invited by the AFL again to perform at the Grand Final. When I performed in Perth in 2021, I thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, so I’m thrilled to be on the lineup again and to share the stage with Snoop. It’s gonna be huge!’

Bio: Proud Yolngu man, artist and 2019 Young Australian of the Year, Danzal Baker OAM - known as Baker Boy - hails from Milingimbi and Maningrida in North-East Arnhem Land (Australia). Upon his debut in 2017, Baker Boy struck the Australian music industry with his unashamed optimism and love for music, dance and his connection to his culture. A pop-culture phenom, Baker Boy has won a plethora of awards including the National Indigenous Music Awards prestigious Artist of the Year (2019, 2020 and 2022), received an Order Of Australia (OAM) medal (2021) and has amassed over 80million streams globally. Kicking off a bold new era, the six-time ARIA-winner returns in 2025 with his second studio album, ‘Djandjay’ - a powerful statement of resilience, identity, and transformation- which is set to be released in October.

Vera Blue

“I feel incredibly honoured to be given the opportunity to perform the National Anthem at Australia’s biggest sporting event. The AFL Grand Final is the pinnacle of our national sporting calendar, and I’m so proud to be such a part of such a significant moment”.

Bio: Vera Blue is an ARIA-nominated and APRA award-winning singer-songwriter with over 500 million artist streams, 12 x Platinum and Gold ARIA accreditations, and two standout albums in Perennial (2017) and Mercurial (2022). Her 2020 hit single with Flume, “Rushing Back” scored two ARIA nominations and an APRA award. She’s supported Flume, Matt Corby and Maggie Rogers, sold out five national tours, played to full houses across Europe and the US and performed at festivals including Lollapalooza, Splendour in the Grass, and Beyond the Valley. In 2025, Vera Blue sheds her past skins with the release of new music in 2025. In May she ushered in a new sound with the release of her first music in three years, ‘In The Corner’, while September 26 will see the release of her brand-new single ‘Parallel Desire’.

Mike Brady

"I'm once again extremely honoured to be asked to sing at this year's AFL Grand Final. It's 46 years since I first sang at the MCG and it still gives me a tingle down my spine when I get out there and feel the heat of that massive crowd.”

Bio: Mike Brady has firmly established himself as the performer with the most AFL Grand Final appearances under his belt. Going way back to 1979, his iconic song ‘Up there Cazaly’ has become a modern Australian folk song and is as popular now as it’s ever been, bridging generations. His long career continues to thrive as a popular performer, speaker and musician.

Emma Donovan

Bio: Emma Donovan is one of Australia’s most celebrated voices, a proud Gumbaynggirr and Yamatji artist whose career has spanned more than two decades. Emerging as a teenager with Stiff Gins before fronting soul outfit The Putbacks, she has forged a unique path that blends gospel, country, and deep soul with the storytelling traditions of her culture. Her albums Dawn and Crossover with The Putbacks earned her critical acclaim and national recognition, cementing her as a vital force in Australian music. Donovan has performed on many of the country’s great stages, from WOMADelaide and Bluesfest to the Sydney Opera House, and has become a respected elder for the next generation of First Nations voices. In 2021, she was inducted into the National Indigenous Music Awards Hall of Fame with The Donovans, her family band, acknowledging her lifelong dedication to music. Her newest work, Take Me to the River, is a bold, multidisciplinary show that reimagines her catalogue with powerful new arrangements, visuals, and storytelling. Premiering at Darwin Festival and heading to Sydney Festival in 2026, it is the latest chapter in a career defined by truth, power, and an unwavering commitment to song.

Kee’ahn

Bio: Naarm-based artist Kee’ahn (she/they/nyulu) is a proud Yalanji, Jirrbal, and Badulaig artist whose work captures both the joys and challenges of life, weaving personal experiences of love, loss, and resilience. With a name meaning “to dance, to play” from the language of the Wik Mungkan people, Kee’Ahn’s music is a reflection of their roots, growing up in Far North Queensland surrounded by a strong sense of family, community, and connection to Country. Influenced by greats including Lauryn Hill, Lianne La Havas, and Janelle Monae, Kee’ahn’s music has gained acclaim across Australia and beyond, featuring collaborations with notable artists such as Emma Donovan, Dallas Woods, and Alice Ivy. Their debut single, ‘Better Things’ (2020), earned Kee’ahn the Archie Roach Foundation Award and Best Emerging Artist from Music Victoria. ‘Love You More’ follows the release of independent singles ‘Sunsets’ and ‘Catch The Night’ which had airplay on triple j, Double J and community radio across the country. Known for her soulful, captivating performances, Kee’ahn has shared stages with the likes of Julia Jacklin, Hiatus Kaiyote, Greentea Peng and Angie McMahon and performed at WOMADelaide, Strawberry Fields, Wildlands, and Beyond the Valley.