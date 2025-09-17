Join Dan Gorringe for a league-first live stream on your second screen for the Collingwood v Brisbane preliminary final

Dan Gorringe in action during the Legends Game on August 28, 2025 at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

GRAB your second screen and join Australia's No.1 sports content creator, Dan Gorringe, on Saturday afternoon for a league-first 'watchalong' of the Collingwood v Brisbane preliminary final.

Gorringe, the former Carlton and Gold Coast player turned sports and entertainment podcaster and content creator, will host the Ultimate Footy Watchalong – a second-screen live stream on the AFL YouTube channel and the AFL Live Official App from 4.30-8.30pm, accompanying one of the biggest games of the year broadcast live on Channel Seven, 7plus, Kayo and Fox Footy.

Gorringe, aka DanDoesFooty, will be joined by fellow footy creators, AFL and AFLW players, and footy-mad celebrities as they watch and react to all the action as the Pies take on the Lions at the MCG.

Gorringe said: "This is just the beginning of modernising how fans experience footy – especially for younger generations who want to immerse themselves in the game differently, and we intend to be the ones leading that shift.

"Working with the AFL to create something truly entertaining for one of the biggest matchups of the season has been an incredible opportunity, and we can't wait to share it with fans this Saturday."

AFL executive general manager customer and commercial Bec Haagsma said the League was thrilled to team up with DanDoesFooty for the live stream.

"The AFL is excited to present a new and innovative product to a younger and socially engaged audience for the highly anticipated prelim final on Saturday,” Haagsma said.

"The Ultimate Footy Watchalong is all about providing an experience that is in tune with younger audience consumption habits, encouraging the connection between the game and the ever increasing online audience.

"We are excited to find a new way to promote our broadcast partners Fox Footy and Channel Seven, who will be present within and supporting the live stream.

"DanDoesFooty is one of the biggest sports creators in the country and we are thrilled to be teaming up with Dan to bring this new experience to life.”