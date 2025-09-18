The teams are in for the finals on Friday night and Saturday

Rhys Stanley and Jeremy Howe. Pictures: AFL Photos

THE INCLUSION of Collingwood defender Jeremy Howe is the only change to the four teams ahead of Friday and Saturday night's preliminary finals at the MCG.

Howe has been named after suffering a groin injury in the Magpies' final match of the home and away season against Melbourne and has played just twice since round 18.

His inclusion comes at the expense of omitted youngster Wil Parker.

Brody Mihocek has been selected despite carrying a toe injury, with Craig McRae opting to leave Bobby Hill on the sidelines for the 2023 Grand Final rematch.

Brisbane will use the same 23 players that defeated Gold Coast at the Gabba last Saturday as it attempts to qualify for a third consecutive decider.

In Friday night's game, both Hawthorn and Geelong are unchanged from its most recent victories.

The Cats have named ruckman Rhys Stanley as one of their three emergencies after he missed the qualifying final win over the Lions with a hamstring problem.

Stanley has 18 games this season and been his team's No.1 ruck when fit.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Geelong v Hawthorn at the MCG, 7.40pm AEST

GEELONG

In: Nil

Out: Nil

QF sub: Jhye Clark

HAWTHORN

In: Nil

Out: Nil

SF sub: Changkuoth Jiath

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Collingwood v Brisbane at the MCG, 5.15pm AEST

COLLINGWOOD

In: J.Howe

Out: W.Parker (omitted)

QF sub: Roan Steele

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

SF sub: Bruce Reville