Tom Stewart has been subbed with concussion after a heavy tackle from Mabior Chol

Tom Stewart with medical staff during the Preliminary Final between Geelong and Hawthorn at the MCG, September 19, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GEELONG star Tom Stewart has been ruled out of Friday night's preliminary final with concussion and will not play in the Grand Final, if the Cats qualify.

Stewart was ruled out after a dumping tackle from Hawthorn forward Mabior Chol, which saw his head plant into the turf.

The incident will land Chol at risk of suspension and missing the Grand Final, should the Hawks qualify.

Chol pinned Stewart's arms in the tackle, which came late in the first quarter with Hawthorn leading by 20 points at the time.

The Match Review Officer is set to rule on Chol's tackle on Saturday.

Geelong youngster Jhye Clark was substituted into the game in place of Stewart.

Fellow Cats defender Jack Henry was also injured earlier in the first quarter when teammate Connor O'Sullivan landed on his left ankle.

He was assisted from the field by two trainers, without putting any weight on the questionable ankle, then had to go to the rooms for treatment.

Henry returned to play with the ankle heavily strapped when Stewart left the field.

