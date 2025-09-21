The Lions shouldn't risk picking star midfielder Lachie Neale for the Grand Final, according to Kane Cornes

Lachie Neale is seen during Brisbane's preliminary final against Collingwood on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

KANE Cornes has warned Brisbane against picking star midfielder Lachie Neale for Saturday's decider, saying it could be the "most reckless Grand Final selection call" ever.

Neale, a two-time Brownlow medallist, is on track for a remarkable return from a calf injury in Saturday's Grand Final against Geelong.

The midfielder suffered the injury in the qualifying final loss to the Cats on September 5, when he returned from a quad injury.

But Port Adelaide champion Cornes believes the Lions shouldn't risk picking the 32-year-old.

"I admire him, I think he's tough, I think it's incredibly brave what he is doing," Cornes said on AFL.com.au's First Up.

"But to think that (coach) Chris Fagan and the like would risk putting him out there, I think it would be the most reckless Grand Final selection call perhaps we've ever seen."

Without Neale in the past fortnight, the Lions have brushed past Gold Coast and overcome Collingwood to reach a third straight Grand Final.

Cornes said there were too many questions around Neale to pick him for the decider, having seen Pies veteran Scott Pendlebury substituted just minutes into their preliminary final loss to the Lions.

"They ruled him out for the season, remember, they gave him zero chance of playing again," he said.

"He's popped his calf, he has torn his calf and in two weeks you are telling me that the club are going to risk picking him and the flow-on effects of that in many facets.

"Is he going to be able to perform? Is he going to let his team down? Is he going to get injured early like we saw with Pendlebury?"