What does history say about teams who meet in the decider after also clashing in a qualifying final?

Cam Rayner evades a tackle from Mark Blicavs during Brisbane's qualifying final against Geelong on September 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

HISTORY is on Brisbane's side.

Since the current top-eight system was introduced in 2000, the grand finalists have also met in the first week of September five times.

On four occasions, the qualifying final loser has atoned three weeks later, on the final day of the season.

Brisbane did it first when it went the long way in 2003 to win a third consecutive premiership under Leigh Matthews.

Sydney then did it in 2005 by beating West Coast by four points at the MCG, after losing to the Eagles by the same margin at Subiaco in the qualifying final.

The reverse occurred 12 months later. Both games were decided by a point. Sydney beat West Coast at Subiaco in the first final, but the Eagles saluted in the Grand Final.

Ben Cousins and Chris Judd of the Eagles celebrate victory after the AFL Grand Final match between the Sydney Swans and the West Coast Eagles at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 30, 2006 in Melbourne, Australia. Picture: AFL Photos

West Coast beat Hawthorn by 32 points at Subiaco in the 2015 qualifying final, but the Hawks recovered, winning three straight finals, including the decider over the Eagles by 46 points to seal a three-peat under Alastair Clarkson.

The Eagles beat Collingwood twice in 2018 and are the only team to win both match-ups in the same finals series since 2000.

West Coast defeated the Magpies at Optus Stadium, then recovered from a slow start to beat Collingwood by just five points at the MCG.

Grand Final match-up after also playing in qualifying final (since 2000) Season Grand Final match-up QF winner GF winner 2025 Geelong v Brisbane Geelong ? 2018 West Coast v Collingwood West Coast West Coast 2015 Hawthorn v West Coast West Coast Hawthorn 2006 West Coast v Sydney Sydney West Coast 2005 Sydney v West Coast West Coast Sydney 2003 Brisbane v Collingwood Collingwood Brisbane



Geelong comprehensively beat Brisbane by 38 points at the MCG in this year's qualifying final, before booking another Grand Final berth by sweeping aside Hawthorn last Friday night.

The Lions qualified for a third straight Grand Final by defeating Collingwood on Saturday to book a fourth meeting with Geelong in 2025.

Will Ashcroft celebrates a goal during the Preliminary Final between Collingwood and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

That has only happened three times this century – Brisbane faced Collingwood four times in 2003, Sydney met West Coast that many times in 2005 – under the current finals system, not including drawn Grand Finals.

This will be the 47th time in VFL/AFL history that two grand finalists have met four or more times, excluding drawn Grand Finals, in a single season.

Brisbane will be out to continue the trend of reversing qualifying final defeats in the game that matters most.