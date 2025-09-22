Hugh McCluggage has sought advice from teammates on how to deal with taggers as he prepares to face Oisin Mullin again

Hugh McCluggage after the round 19 match between Brisbane and Western Bulldogs at The Gabba on July 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE ace Hugh McCluggage has cast the net far and wide to seek advice on dealing with opposition attention as he prepares for another date with Geelong stopper Oisin Mullin on Saturday.

Mullin put the clamps on the All-Australian when the teams met in a qualifying final just over two weeks ago, keeping the smooth-moving Lion to just 14 disposals in the Cats' easy win.

Now, after game-shaping performances against Gold Coast (33 disposals) and Collingwood (37), McCluggage has a sooner-than-expected chance at evening the ledger.

Although Brisbane's vice-captain is far more intent on team success in the Grand Final, he said the prospect of facing the Irishman excited him.

"The competitor in you wants another shot at it," McCluggage told AFL.com.au.

"It does bring up a few nerves as well because you're back at it again so soon.

‘I'm looking forward to not just that match-up, but the match itself and the chance for the whole team to do a little better than last time."

The 27-year-old is no stranger to taggers, copping attention from Sydney's James Jordon in last year's decider following a hot start, and then even moreso in 2025 as he's taken a leading role.

St Kilda's Marcus Windhager, Carlton's Alex Cincotta and Port Adelaide's Willem Drew all had shots at McCluggage before he ran into Mullin.

With the new level of attention this season, the Victorian said he had sought counsel from a variety of voices, including Dayne Zorko and co-captain Lachie Neale, who has dealt with taggers for much of his career.

"I've spoken to Lachie, I've spoken to Zorks, I've spoken to Trent Cotchin (who is a leadership mentor at the Lions, he's been through it. You get different bits and pieces from everyone," he said.

"Everyone is going to deal with it differently. Some guys will go one way with how they go about it depending on their strengths as a player.

"My strengths are different to what Lachie's are and to what Zorks' are, so I have to learn my own way to get through it, but you can use bits and pieces from other people as well."

Oisin Mullin during a Geelong training session at GMHBA Stadium on September 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

McCluggage had just four kicks against the Cats when they last met and has taken his game to another level in the past fortnight, winning the ball on the inside and using it beautifully away from the contest.

He extracted 10 clearances against both the Suns and Magpies, a tally he has bettered just once previously in his 208-game career.

He said Mullin had taught him some lessons.

Hugh McCluggage in action during the Qualifying Final between Geelong and Brisbane at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on September 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"There were a few things. I didn't quite play the percentages like I'd like to," he said.

"Also, just being a good teammate when you cop that attention, and helping others out, that's another thing I probably didn't do quite as well as I'd like.

"It's come around quicker than I might have thought another opportunity would.

"We got outplayed last time, but we look forward to another shot."